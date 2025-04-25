ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women tour of USA, 1st T20I

The first T20I match of the Zimbabwe Women's tour of the USA will see Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) squaring off against USA Women (USA-W) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Friday, April 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

USA Women recently played the T20I World Cup Qualifiers where they won five of their six matches. They won their last match against Canada Women by 78 runs. Zimbabwe Women recently played a tri-nation series with Namibia Women and UAE Women. They won only one of their six matches in the tournament.

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match which was won by Zimbabwe Women by five wickets.

ZM-W vs USA-W Match Details

The first T20I match of the Zimbabwe Women's tour of the USA will be played on April 25 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 9:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

ZM-W vs USA-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 25th April 2025, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.

ZM-W vs USA-W Form Guide

ZM-W - Will be playing their first match

Ad

USA-W - Will be playing their first match

ZM-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XI

ZM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mupachikwa (wk), C Dhururu, B Biza, C Mugeri, L Tshuma, J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu, N Sibanda, L Mabhera, P Marange

USA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B Shastri (wk), D Dhingra, C Pagydyala, G Bhogle, R Singh, I Vaghela, C Prasad, A Chudasama, S Immadi, G Kodali, P Ganesh

Ad

ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Mupachikwa

M Mupachikwa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. B Shastri is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Mugeri

B Biza and C Mugeri are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Mugeri will bat in the top order and is in top form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. D Dhingra is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

J Nkomo

R Singh and J Nkomo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. J Nkomo will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. K Ndlovu is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Chudasama

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Prasad and A Chudasama. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Chudasama will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. N Sibanda is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

ZM-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Nkomo

J Nkomo was in good form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

R Singh

R Singh is one of the most crucial picks from the USA Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for ZM-W vs USA-W, 1st T20I match

J Nkomo

A Chudasama

K Ndlovu

R Singh

I Vaghela

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Mupachikwa

Ad

Batters: C Mugeri, D Dhingra, B Biza

All-rounders: J Nkomo, R Singh, I Vaghela, K Ndlovu

Bowlers: A Chudasama, N Sibanda, C Prasad

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Mupachikwa

Ad

Batters: C Mugeri

All-rounders: J Nkomo, R Singh, I Vaghela, K Ndlovu

Bowlers: A Chudasama, N Sibanda, C Prasad, L Mabhera, S Immadi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️