ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women tour of USA, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the Zimbabwe Women's tour of the USA will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Saturday, May 3. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
The USA Women won the first ODI against Zimbabwe Women by a big margin of seven wickets. Zimbabwe Women smashed 162 runs, and the USA Women chased the target in 38.1 overs. They will now try to win the ODI series.
The two teams have played seven head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe Women have four matches while the USA Women have won three.
ZM-W vs USA-W Match Details
The second ODI match of the Zimbabwe Women's tour of the USA will be played on May 3 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZM-W vs USA-W, 2nd ODI match
Date and Time: 3rd May, 2025, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Pitch Report
The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Both teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was the first ODI between the USA Women and Zimbabwe Women, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
ZM-W vs USA-W Form Guide
ZM-W - L
USA-W - W
ZM-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XI
ZM-W Playing XI
No injury updates
M Mupachikwa (wk), C Dhururu, B Biza, C Mugeri, L Tshuma, J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu, N Sibanda, L Mabhera, P Marange
USA-W Playing XI
No injury updates
B Shastri (wk), D Dhingra, C Pagydyala, G Bhogle, R Singh, I Vaghela, C Prasad, A Chudasama, S Immadi, G Kodali, P Ganesh
ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Mupachikwa
M Mupachikwa is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. She smashed 35 runs in the last match. P Ganesh is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
C Pagydyala
C Pagydyala and D Dhingra are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Pagydyala will bat in the top order. She was in good form in the recent matches. She smashed 59 runs in the last match. C Mugeri is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
B Biza
A Chudasama and B Biza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. B Biza will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 64 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. K Ndlovu is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
G Kodali
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kodali and C Parsad. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. G Kodali will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. A Zimunhu is another good bowler pick for today's match.
ZM-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices
A Chudasama
A Chudasama was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She smashed 33 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.
B Biza
B Biza is one of the most crucial picks from the Zimbabwe Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She smashed 64 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for ZM-W vs USA-W, 2nd ODI match
B Biza
G Kodali
K Ndlovu
A Chudasama
C Pagydyala
Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Mupachikwa
Batters: C Mugeri, D Dhingra, C Pagydyala
All-rounders: K Ndlovu, A Chudasama, L Tshuma, B Biza
Bowlers: C Prasad, G Kodali, A Zimunhu
Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Mupachikwa
Batters: D Dhingra, C Pagydyala
All-rounders: K Ndlovu, A Chudasama, J Willathgamuwa, B Biza
Bowlers: M Madhavan, S Imaadi, G Kodali, A Zimunhu
