ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women tour of USA, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the Zimbabwe Women tour of USA will see Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) squaring off against USA Women (USA-W) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Sunday, April 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

USA Women recently played the T20I World Cup Qualifiers where they won five of their six matches. Zimbabwe Women recently played a tri nation series with Namibia Women and UAE Women. They won only one of their six matches. Zimbabwe Women won the first T20I match against USA Women by 28 runs.

The two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Both the matches were won by Zimbabwe Women.

ZM-W vs USA-W Match Details

The second T20I match of the Zimbabwe Women tour of the USA will be played on April 27 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 9:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary m can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZM-W vs USA-W, 2nd T20I match

Date and Time: 27th April, 2025, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was the 1st T20I between USA Women and Zimbabwe Women, where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

ZM-W vs USA-W Form Guide

ZM-W - W

USA-W - L

ZM-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XI

ZM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mupachikwa (wk), C Dhururu, B Biza, C Mugeri, L Tshuma, J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu, N Sibanda, L Mabhera, P Marange

USA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B Shastri (wk), D Dhingra, C Pagydyala, G Bhogle, R Singh, I Vaghela, C Prasad, A Chudasama, S Immadi, G Kodali, P Ganesh

ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Mupachikwa

M Mupachikwa is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. B Shastri is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

B Biza

B Biza and C Mugeri are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. B Biza will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She smashed 33 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. C Pagydyala is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

J Nkomo

I Vaghela and J Nkomo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. J Nkomo will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 22 runs in the last match. K Ndlovu is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Chudasama

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Imaadi and A Chudasama. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Chudasama will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took 1 wicket and smashed 17 runs in the last match. G Kodali is another good bowler pick for today's match.

ZM-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Nkomo

J Nkomo was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She smashed 22 runs in the last match

B Biza

B Biza is one of the most crucial picks from the Zimbabwe Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She smashed 33 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ZM-W vs USA-W, 2nd T20I match

J Nkomo

A Chudasama

K Ndlovu

B Biza

I Vaghela

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Mupachikwa

Batters: C Mugeri, C Pagydyala, B Biza

All-rounders: J Nkomo, R Singh, I Vaghela, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu

Bowlers: A Chudasama, S Imaadi

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Mupachikwa

Batters: C Pagydyala, B Biza

All-rounders: J Nkomo, I Vaghela, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu

Bowlers: A Chudasama, S Imaadi, G Kodali, P Marange

