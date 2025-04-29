ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women tour of USA, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of the Zimbabwe Women tour of the USA will see Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) squaring off against USA Women (USA-W) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Zimbabwe Women are currently leading the T20I series by a 2-0 margin. They won the first T20I by 28 runs and the second T20I by just one run. After batting first and smashing 136 runs in 20 overs, they were able to restrict USA Women for 135 runs.
These two teams have played three head-to-head matches. All the matches were won by Zimbabwe Women.
ZM-W vs USA-W Match Details
The 3rd T20I of the Zimbabwe Women tour of the USA will be played on April 29 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 9:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZM-W vs USA-W, 3rd T20I match
Date and Time: 29th April 2025, 9:15 PM IST
Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Pitch Report
The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Both teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was the 2nd T20I between USA Women and Zimbabwe Women, where a total of 271 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
ZM-W vs USA-W Form Guide
ZM-W - W W
USA-W - L L
ZM-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XI
ZM-W Playing XI
No injury updates
M Mupachikwa (wk), C Dhururu, B Biza, C Mugeri, L Tshuma, J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu, N Sibanda, L Mabhera, P Marange
USA-W Playing XI
No injury updates
B Shastri (wk), D Dhingra, C Pagydyala, G Bhogle, R Singh, I Vaghela, C Prasad, A Chudasama, S Immadi, G Kodali, P Ganesh
ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Mupachikwa
M Mupachikwa is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. P Ganesh is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 47 runs in the last two matches.
Batters
B Biza
B Biza and L Tshuma are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. B Biza will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 34 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches. C Mugeri is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
A Zimunhu
I Vaghela and A Zimunhu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Zimunhu will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed four runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches. K Ndlovu is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Chudasama
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kodali and A Chudasama. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. G Kodali will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken five wickets in the last two matches. S Imaadi is another good bowler for today's match.
ZM-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices
L Tshuma
L Tshuma was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 84 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.
B Biza
B Biza is one of the most crucial picks from the Zimbabwe Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has smashed 34 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for ZM-W vs USA-W, 3rd T20I match
B Biza
G Kodali
K Tshuma
C Mugeri
A Zimunhu
Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Mupachikwa
Batters: C Mugeri, L Tshuma, D Dhingra, B Biza
All-rounders: R Singh, I Vaghela, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu
Bowlers: A Chudasama, G Kodali
Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Ganesh
Batters: C Mugeri, L Tshuma, D Dhingra, B Biza, C Pagydyala
All-rounders: K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu
Bowlers: A Chudasama, G Kodali, J Aras
