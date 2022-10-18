ZN vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ECS Croatia T10, Match 7

Zagreb Assassins (ZN) will take on Belgrade (BEL) in the seventh match of the ECS Croatia T10 at the Budenec Oval, Zagreb, Croatia on Wednesday, October 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZN vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Zagreb Assassins are fifth in the points table, having lost as many as two matches. They lost their last match against Zagreb Sokol by 36 runs.

Belgrade, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Ljubljana by 68 runs.

ZN vs BEL Match Details

The seventh match of the ECS Croatia T10 will be played on October 18 at the Budenec Oval in Zagreb, Croatia. The match is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZN vs BEL, ECS Croatia T10, Match 7

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Budenec Oval, Zagreb, Croatia

ZN vs BEL Pitch Report

The track at the Budenec Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. All of the last four ECS Croatia T10 matches played at this venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 90

ZN vs BEL Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Zagreb Assassins: L-L

Belgrade: L-W

ZN vs BEL probable playing 11s for today’s match

ZN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ZN Probable Playing 11

Abhi Awasthi, Akshay Daxini, Eugene Jones, Anil Balhera, Navneet Rohilla, Nigar Ahmed, David Zizic (C), Hari Satheedevi, Sahil Thakur, Kresimir Kekez, and Simranjeet Singh.

BEL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BEL Probable Playing 11

Alexander Dizija, Nemanja Zimonjic, Bogdan Dugic, Mike Jones, Mandar Sardesai, Wintley Burton (C), Ayo Mene Ejegi, Danijel Petrovic, Sumit Meena, Slobodan Tosic, and Braithyn Pecic.

ZN vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Braithyn Pecic (2 matches, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 120.00)

Braithyn is a quality batter who could also earn additional points from catches and stumping. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 120.00 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Alexander Dizija (2 matches, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 129.63)

Alexander is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 129.63 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Wintley Burton (2 matches, 28 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 121.74 and Economy Rate: 13.00)

Wintley has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 121.74 while scalping two wickets in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Vedran Zanko (2 matches, 4 wickets and 31 runs, Economy Rate: 9.25 and Strike Rate: 163.16)

Vedran could provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. Having played two matches, he has taken four wickets while scoring 31 runs.

ZN vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Wintley Burton

Wintley is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 28 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches.

Hari Satheedevi

Hari is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 67 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 171.79, while also scalping one wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZN vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Mike Jones 34 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Vedran Zanko 31 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Hari Satheedevi 67 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Wintley Burton 28 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Vukasin Zimonjic 2 wickets in 2 matches

ZN vs BEL match expert tips

Wintley Burton could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

ZN vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

ZN vs BEL Dream11 Prediction - ECS Croatia T10

Wicketkeeper: Braithyn Pecic

Batters: Alexander Dizija, Abhi Awasthi, Marko Mance

All-rounders: Mike Jones, Hari Satheedevi, Wintley Burton, Nigar Ahmed

Bowlers: Vukasin Zimonjic, Vedran Zanko, Nicholas Johns Wickberg.

ZN vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

ZN vs BEL Dream11 Prediction - ECS Croatia T10

Wicketkeeper: Ivan Slipcevic

Batters: Alexander Dizija, Abhi Awasthi, Akshay Daxini

All-rounders: Mike Jones, Hari Satheedevi, Wintley Burton, Nigar Ahmed

Bowlers: Vukasin Zimonjic, Vedran Zanko, Naseem Khan.

