ZNCC vs GNA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Qualifier

The Qualifier match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) square off against Geneva (GNA) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Friday, August 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZNCC vs GNA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Zurich Nomads CC have won eight of their last eleven matches. Geneva, too, have won eight of their last eleven matches of the season. Zurich Nomads CC will give it their all to win the match but Geneva are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZNCC vs GNA Match Details

The Qualifier match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 11 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZNCC vs GNA, Qualifier

Date and Time: 11 August, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between St Gallen CC and Zurich Nomads CC, where a total of 229 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

ZNCC vs GNA Form Guide

ZNCC - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

GNA - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

ZNCC vs GNA Probable Playing XI

ZNCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir, Qasim Chaudhry, Waqas Khawaja, Qateel Zabiullah, Arbab Khan, Azeem Nazir, Jawed Danesh, Hassan Ahmed (wk), Amjad Ahmad, Amjad Rahmani.

GNA Playing XI

No injury updates.

D Chandok, N Ahmadzai, R Mohammadi, Bilal Muhammad, Afif Khattak, A Shah, J Jabarkhil, M I H (wk), Keramatullah Tarakhel, Anser Mehmood, Z Abdullrahimzi.

ZNCC vs GNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Idrees

M Idrees is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Ahmed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Ahmadzai

Q Zabiullah and N Ahmadzai are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Mehmood played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Nazir

J Jabarkhil and F Nazir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Muhammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Khattak

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khattak and A Rahmani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Abdullrahimzi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZNCC vs GNA match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

F Nazir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Nazir has earned 1184 points in the last eleven matches.

H Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has earned 888 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZNCC vs GNA, Qualifier

M Idrees

F Nazir

J Jabarkhil

H Ahmed

A Khattak

Zurich Nomads CC vs Geneva Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Nomads CC vs Geneva Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed, M Idrees.

Batters: N Ahmadzai, A Mehmood.

All-rounders: F Nazir, J Jabarkhil.

Bowlers: A Rahmani, Z Abdullrahimzi, A Khattak, T Thanabalasingham, A Ahmad.

Zurich Nomads CC vs Geneva Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed, M Idrees.

Batters: N Ahmadzai.

All-rounders: F Nazir, J Jabarkhil, B Muhammad.

Bowlers: A Rahmani, Z Abdullrahimzi, A Khattak, T Thanabalasingham, A Ahmad.