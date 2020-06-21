ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 22nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs OLCC match of ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.

The Zurich Nomads take on Olten CC in Match 2 of the ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen

The second game of the ECS T10 St Gallen tournament pits Olten CC against the Zurich Nomads.

While this game would be Olten's first taste of ECS T10 action, the Nomads will have played a game coming into this one. On paper, the Nomads have the edge given their experience and superior quality in all three departments. Led by Azeem Nazir, the Nomads will eye a win at the expense of Olten CC.

However, Olten are capable of pulling off an upset as well and with the nature of T10 cricket taken into account, an exciting game beckons in St Gallen.

Squads to choose from:

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

Predicted Playing XIs

Zurich Nomads CC

A Nazir, F Nazir, H Ahmad, W Khawaja, I Tariq, S Hussain, N Khan, F Din, S Joseph, S Singh and A Lakkaraju

Olten CC

J Perumal, M Shahid, R Izzadeen, P Ratnarajah, G Navaretnarasa, S Charles, A Nayyer, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, H Khan and R Damotharam

Match Details:

Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Olten CC

Date: June 22, 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch on the slower side with enough help on offer for the bowlers. The batsmen will have to account for the lack of bounce in the pitch while the slow outfield could also go against them.

Spinners aren't expected to get much turn from this wicket, with their battle against the batters in the middle overs being crucial.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, J Perumal, R Izzadeen, A Nazir, A Nayyer, G Navaretnsara, F Nazir, S Hussain, H Khan, S Joseph and F Din

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-captain: J Perumal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, J Perumal, P Ratnarajah, A Nazir, A Nayyer, G Navaretnsara, F Nazir, I Tariq, H Khan, S Singh and F Din

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-captain: A Nazir