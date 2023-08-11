ZNCC vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Final

The final of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see the Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) squaring off against the Olten CC (OLT) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Friday, August 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZNCC vs OLT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Zurich Nomads CC have won nine of their last 12 matches. Olten CC, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 10 matches.

The Zurich Nomads CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Olten CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZNCC vs OLT Match Details

The final of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 11 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to begin at 8.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZNCC vs OLT, Final

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, 8.15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters, who are technically sound, will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this wicket. The last match was played between Geneva and Pakhtoon Zalmi, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

ZNCC vs OLT Form Guide

ZNCC - Won 9 of their last 12 matches

OLT - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

ZNCC vs OLT Probable Playing XI

ZNCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir, Qasim Chaudhry, Waqas Khawaja, Qateel Zabiullah, Arbab Khan, Azeem Nazir (c), Jawed Danesh, Hassan Ahmed (wk), Amjad Ahmad, and Amjad Rahmani.

OLT Playing XI

No injury updates.

P R V, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Roshanth Karunmoorthy, Malyar Stanikzai, Raihan Stanikzai, Shahid Abdul Waridu (c & wk), Naim Stanikzai, Diyon Johnson, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, and Janushan Makajana.

ZNCC vs OLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmed

H Ahmed is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Abdul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Thirnavukarasu

Q Zabiullah and Y Thirnavukarasu are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. M Gnanasekaram played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Nazir

M Stanikzai and F Nazir are the best two all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Stanikzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Karunmoorthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Karunamoorthy and A Rahmani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZNCC vs OLT match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

F Nazir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 1238 points in the last 12 matches.

M Stanikzai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Stanikzai your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 722 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZNCC vs OLT, Final

F Nazir

M Stanikzai

R Stanikzai

H Ahmed

D Johnson

Zurich Nomads CC vs Olten CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Nomads CC vs Olten CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmed

Batters: Y Thirnavukarasu, M Gnanasekaram

All-rounders: F Nazir, M Stanikzai, R Stanikzai, D Johnson

Bowlers: A Rahmani, T Thanabalasingham, A Ahmad, R Karunamoorthy

Zurich Nomads CC vs Olten CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmed

Batters: Y Thirnavukarasu

All-rounders: F Nazir, M Stanikzai, R Stanikzai, D Johnson, A Usman, J Stanikzai

Bowlers: A Rahmani, A Ahmad, R Karunamoorthy