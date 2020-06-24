ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs POCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Zurich Nomads CC take on Power CC in Match 16 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The final day of the ECS T10 St Gallen League stage is upon us as the Zurich Nomads take on Power CC in Match 16 in St Gallen.

The Nomads, who had a day off on Wednesday, are sitting pretty high with two wins from three games. Similarly, Power CC also have four points from three games and look on course for a top-four finish.

Both teams are evenly matched on paper, although the Zurich Nomads might just edge it owing to their experience. However, the fast-paced nature of the T10 format is a great leveller and should pave the way for an exciting start to Day 4 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zurich Nomads CC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, N Khan, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din

Power CC

A Mahmood, A Butt, S Sajid, A Ahmad, A Sikander, S Muhammad, O Mahmood, B Singh, A Siddique Butt, J Sudath and I Shinvari

Match Details

Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Power CC

Date: 25th June 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gründemoos has been a belter, with even bounce and excellent carry aiding the batsmen's intent to go big from ball one. With no movement or turn on offer, the batsmen have been able to back themselves and posts scores of 100 quite regularly. It should remain the same for this game as well, with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Shinvari, A Nazir, A Mahmood, A Ahmad, S Sajid, F Nazir, S Hussain, O Mahmood, S Joseph, F Din and A Siddique Butt

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: O Mahmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmed, A Nazir, W Khawaja, A Ahmad, S Sajid, F Nazir, S Hussain, O Mahmood, S Joseph, J Sudath and A Siddique Butt

Captain: O Mahmood, Vice-Captain: A Nazir