ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 23rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs SGCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

Zurich Nomads take on St Gallen CC in Match 9 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The ECS T10 St Gallen continues with the Zurich Nomads taking on St Gallen CC in the fourth game on Day 2. Both teams have shown glimpses of what they are capable of, with the Nomads putting in a good performance against Zurich Crickets CC.

However, with the league table beginning to take shape, both teams would be eyeing a win to strengthen their case for a top-four finish. The Nomads look the better side on paper, although home advantage could come in handy for St Gallen CC. With a positive result in this game extremely crucial, both teams should field their strongest possible sides with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from:

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

St Gallen CC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

Predicted Playing XIs:

Zurich Nomads CC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, I Muhammad-Tariq, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din.

St Gallen CC

H Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, K Fernando, N Thangavadivel, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, N Safi and S Sarwari.

Match Details:

Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs St Gallen CC

Date: 23rd June 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

The pitch has been exceedingly beneficial for batsmen, with scores of over 80 being achieved with relative ease. While the bowlers are getting considerable bounce from the surface, the batsmen have done well with no variable bounce off the pitch. With the pitch not changing much, both teams would look to chase with 90-95 being a great score on the board.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, H Khan, A Nazir, A Abbas, M Waqar, F Nazir, N Mahmood, K Fletcher, S Joseph, F Din and M Ahmadzai

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: M Waqar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Saaed, A Nazir, A Abbas, M Waqar, F Nazir, I Tariq, K Fletcher, S Joseph, F Din and M Ahmadzai

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: A Abbas