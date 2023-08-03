ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 20

The 20th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) squaring off against Winterthur CC (WICC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Zurich Nomads CC have won two of their last four matches. Winterthur CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

Winterthur CC will give it their all to win the match, but Zurich Nomads CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZNCC vs WICC Match Details

The 20th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 3 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 8:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZNCC vs WICC, Match 20

Date and Time: 3rd August 2023, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between WICC vs WTG, where a total of 310 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

ZNCC vs WICC Form Guide

ZNCC - Won 2 of their 4 matches

WICC - Won 1 of their 3 matches

ZNCC vs WICC Probable Playing XI

ZNCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir, Samiullah Sikandari, Qateel Zabiullah, Arbab Khan, Azeem Nazir (c), Jawed Danesh (wk), Idrees Tariq, Hassan Ahmed, Ziaullah Amarkhel, Amjad Rahmani

WICC Playing XI

No injury updates

Pio De Silva, Randy Du Plessis, Amal Fonseka, Harsha Deshan (c), Thanansayan Kanagasabapathy, Chamith Karannagodage, Sreekanth Sasidharan, Jagdeep Tiwana, Thuvarahan Karunakaran (wk), Elyas Mahmudi, Gull Safi

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ahmed

H Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Karunakaran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Fonseka

Q Zabiullah and A Fonseka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Du Plessis played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Nazir

G Cupido and F Nazir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Nazir is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Sasidharan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Thanabalasingham and S Sasidharan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZNCC vs WICC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

F Nazir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 353 points in the last four matches.

H Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Ahmed as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 360 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZNCC vs WICC, Match 20

G Cupido

S Sasidharan

J Tiwana

H Ahmed

F Nazir

Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed

Batters: Q Zabiullah, A Fonseka, R Du Plessis

All-rounders: C Karannagodage, G Cupido, J Tiwana (vc), F Nazir (c), A Nazir

Bowlers: S Sasidharan, T Thanabalasingham

Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed (vc)

Batters: Q Zabiullah, A Fonseka

All-rounders: C Karannagodage, G Cupido, J Tiwana, F Nazir (c), A Nazir

Bowlers: S Sasidharan, T Thanabalasingham, A Ahmad