ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 22

The 22nd game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) square off against Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Zurich Nomads have won three of their last five games, while Zurich Crickets have won one of their last five. Zurich Crickets will give it their all to win the game, but Zurich Nomads are expected to prevail.

ZNCC vs ZUCC Match Details

The 22nd game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 4 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen at 2:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZNCC vs ZUCC, Match 22

Date and Time: August 4, 2023; 2:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between ZNCC vs WICC saw 240 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

ZNCC vs ZUCC Form Guide

ZNCC - Won three of their five games

ZUCC - Won one of their last five games

ZNCC vs ZUCC Probable Playing XIs

ZNCC

No injury update

Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir, Samiullah Sikandari, Qateel Zabiullah, Arbab Khan, Azeem Nazir (c), Jawed Danesh (wk), Idrees Tariq, Hassan Ahmed, Ziaullah Amarkhel, Amjad Rahmani

ZUCC

No injury update

Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Sahil Tarakhil, Firdaws Rahimi, Nicolas Henderson (c), Abid Barekzai (wk), Abdullah Zahir, Nawroz Jabarkheel, Farhad Momand, Khalid Niazi, Shahabuddin Zazay

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmed

Ahmed is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. N Henderson is another good pick.

Batters

Q Zabiullah

Zabiullah and N Jabarkheel are the two best batter picks. A Sherzad played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

F Nazir

N Ahmadi and Nazir are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Tarakhil is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Thanabalasingham

The top bowler picks are Thanabalasingham and F Momand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Ahmad is another good pick.

ZNCC vs ZUCC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

Nazir bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 360 points in the last five games.

H Ahmed

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ahmed the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in top form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 438 points in the last five games.

Five must-picks for ZNCC vs ZUCC, Match 22

H Ahmed

F Nazir

N Ahmadi

A Ahmad

S Tarakhil

Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Crickets CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Crickets CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmed

Batters: Q Zabiullah

All-rounders: F Nazir, A Nazir, S Tarakhil, N Ahmadi, F Rahmani

Bowlers: A Ahmad, T Thanabalasingham, K Niazi, F Momand

Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Crickets CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Ahmed

Batters: Q Zabiullah

All-rounders: F Nazir, S Tarakhil, N Ahmadi, F Rahmani

Bowlers: A Ahmad, T Thanabalasingham, K Niazi, F Momand, A Rahmani