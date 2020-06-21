ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 22nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs ZUCC match of ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.

The Zurich Nomads take on the Zurich Crickets in Match 1 of the ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen

Another week, another T10 tournament! ECS T10 action moves from Stockholm to Switzerland as the Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen gets underway.

The first match on Monday features Zurich Nomads CC against Zurich Crickets CC. Both teams come into this tournament on the back of wins in practice matches. However, the Nomads are slight favourites for this game given their superior strength in batting.

With both teams eyeing winning starts to their campaigns, Dream11 fans are in for a treat!

Squads to choose from:

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Zurich Crickets CC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

Predicted Playing XIs

Zurich Nomads CC

A Nazir, F Nazir, H Ahmad, W Khawaja, I Tariq, S Hussain, N Khan, F Din, S Joseph, S Singh and A Lakkaraju

Zurich Crickets CC

B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran and S Ali Khan

Match Details:

Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Date: June 22, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

Not much is known about the pitch here at Gründemoos, St Gallen. The bowlers should get some movement owing to the party cloudy weather conditions. With the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, A Nazir, B Singh, G Das, F Nazir, N Ahmadi, N Khan, S Hussain, E Wardle, N Jabarkheel and F Din

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-captain: N Jabarkheel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Nazir, B Singh, G Das, F Nazir, N Ahmadi, G Santhirasekaran, S Hussain, S Ali-Khan, N Jabarkheel and S Joseph

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-captain: B Singh