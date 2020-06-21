ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 22nd, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs ZUCC match of ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.
- The Zurich Nomads take on the Zurich Crickets in Match 1 of the ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.
Another week, another T10 tournament! ECS T10 action moves from Stockholm to Switzerland as the Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen gets underway.
The first match on Monday features Zurich Nomads CC against Zurich Crickets CC. Both teams come into this tournament on the back of wins in practice matches. However, the Nomads are slight favourites for this game given their superior strength in batting.
With both teams eyeing winning starts to their campaigns, Dream11 fans are in for a treat!
Squads to choose from:
Zurich Nomads CC
Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.
Zurich Crickets CC
Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel
Predicted Playing XIs
Zurich Nomads CC
A Nazir, F Nazir, H Ahmad, W Khawaja, I Tariq, S Hussain, N Khan, F Din, S Joseph, S Singh and A Lakkaraju
Zurich Crickets CC
B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran and S Ali Khan
Match Details:
Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Crickets CC
Date: June 22, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen
Pitch Report:
Not much is known about the pitch here at Gründemoos, St Gallen. The bowlers should get some movement owing to the party cloudy weather conditions. With the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.
ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, A Nazir, B Singh, G Das, F Nazir, N Ahmadi, N Khan, S Hussain, E Wardle, N Jabarkheel and F Din
Captain: F Nazir, Vice-captain: N Jabarkheel
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Nazir, B Singh, G Das, F Nazir, N Ahmadi, G Santhirasekaran, S Hussain, S Ali-Khan, N Jabarkheel and S Joseph
Captain: F Nazir, Vice-captain: B SinghPublished 21 Jun 2020, 16:48 IST