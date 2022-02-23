ZTB vs CAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 13

Zeytinburnu Zafer (ZTB) will take on Carlton (CAR) in the 13th match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Carlton have enjoyed a successful campaign so far. They won all three matches, boosting their chances of making the playoffs. Meanwhile, Zeytinburnu have had a forgettable campaign, losing all four of their games. This clash is a do-or-die for them.

ZTB vs CAR Probable Playing XIs

ZTB

Sami Sadaat, Dawood Surkhi, Abhishek, Mecit Zargar (c), Mehmet Onur Sert (wk), Ahmet Dursak, Gokhan Alta, Ali Cetin, Tunahan Turan, Ghani Turkmenoglu, Berk Cetin.

CAR

Arun Pillai, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Ali Shah, Shujaa Khan, Shivam Gupta, Adeel Raza, Angus Beattie, Umair Mohammed, Alasdair Evans, Rory McCann (wk).

Match Details

Match: Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Carlton, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 23, 2022; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. The trend could continue in this game as well. Anything above 80 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's ZTB vs CAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rory McCann: He is a talented wicketkeeper-batter, but has struggled so far in the tournament.

Batters

Hugo Southwell: Southwell has been a standout performer for his team. He has scored 78 runs at an average of 26 in three games in the tournament. He also has picked up two wickets. His all-round abilities make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Shujaa Khan: So far, Khan has impressed with both bat and ball. He has picked up four wickets and made 40 runs in three games in the tournament. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Umair Mohammed: He has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far, and could be a key pick in your fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets in three games at an average of 13.5.

Three best players to pick in ZTB vs CAR Dream11 prediction team

Angus Beattie (CAR): 104 points,

Gokhan Alta (ZTB): 86 points,

Syed Ali Murtaza Shah (CAR): 110 points,

Key stats for ZTB vs CAR Dream11 prediction team

Mecit Zargar - 27 runs and three wickets in four games; bowling average: 18.00.

Shivam Gupta - Six wickets in three games; bowling average: 9.33.

Arun Pillai – 73 runs in three games; bowling average: 24.33.

ZTB vs CAR Dream11 Prediction

ZTB vs CAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Onur Sert, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Ali Shah, Shujaa Khan, Arun Pillai, Mecit Zargar, Shivam Gupta, Umair Mohammed, Gokhan Alta, Dawood Surkhi.

Captain: Shujaa Khan. Vice-captain: Umair Mohammed.

ZTB vs CAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Onur Sert, Ahmet Dursak, Hugo Southwell, Ali Shah, Shujaa Khan, Angus Beattie, Arun Pillai, Mecit Zargar, Shivam Gupta, Umair Mohammed, Dawood Surkhi.

Captain: Shujaa Khan. Vice-captain: Shivam Gupta.

Edited by Bhargav