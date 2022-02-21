ZTB vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL 2022, Match 3

Zeytinburnu Zafer (ZTB) will take on Olten (OLT) in the third match of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Zeytinburnu Zafer will be playing their second match of the day. Having played a number of games at the Cartama Oval before, they are familiar with the conditions. Meanwhile, Olten also have a lot of experience in this format. They will be eager to start their ECL campaign on a winning note.

ZTB vs OLT Probable Playing 11 Today

ZTB XI

Ahmet Dursak, Rashid Mullahzada, Ali Cetin, Dawood Surkhi, Mehmet Onur Sert, Ulutuna Tunahan, Ahmad Elech, Qalander Abbas, Abdullhay Harry, Gokhan Alta, Mecit Zargar

OLT XI

Roshan Karunamoorthy, Rizwan Izzadeen, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Shahid Waridu, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Malyar Stanikzai, Ali Nayyer.

Match Details

ZTB vs OLT, European Cricket League (ECL) 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 21st February, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

the track at the Cartama Oval seems to be a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. 120 could prove to be the par score and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s ZTB vs OLT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Izzadeen is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

M Stanikzai is a bowling all-rounder who adds a lot value to his team with the bat as well. He has scored 68 runs in eight matches in addition to picking up seven wickets.

All-rounders

A Nayyer has scored 43 runs and scalped seven wickets in four matches. He could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your ZTB vs OLT Dream11 fantasy team.

G Navaretnarasa could prove to be another splendid choice for your fantasy team, having picked up seven wickets in eight matches.

Bowler

D Surkhi is a great bowler in this format is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZTB vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

A Nayyer (OLT)

G Navaretnarasa (OLT)

M Stanikzai (OLT)

R Mullahzada (ZTB)

A Dursak (ZTB)

Important stats for ZTB vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

A Nayyer: 43 runs and 7 wickets in four matches

G Navaretnarasa: 7 wickets in eight matches

M Stanikzai: 68 runs and 7 wickets in eight matches

ZTB vs OLT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL 2022)

ZTB vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Izzadeen, A Dursak, M Stanikzai, Y Thirunavukarasu, A Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, R Mullahzada, R Karunamoorthy, G Alta, D Surkhi, S Mohamed

Captain: A Nayyer. Vice-captain: G Navaretnarasa.

ZTB vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Izzadeen, A Dursak, M Stanikzai, Y Thirunavukarasu, A Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Zargar, R Karunamoorthy, G Alta, D Surkhi, S Mohamed

Captain: M Stanikzai. Vice-captain: R Karunamoorthy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar