ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL 2022, Match 1

Zeytinburnu Zafer will take on Prague CC Kings in the first match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

This is the first match of Group C of the European Cricket League which has brought us plenty of drama, action and excitement so far. Ahmet Dursak, Rashid Mullahzada, Ali Cetin and Dawood Surkhi will be key for Zeytinburnu Zafer. Meanwhile, Prague CC Kings are likely to depend heavily upon Arun Ashokan, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekera and Keyur Mehta.

ZTB vs PCK Probable Playing 11 Today

ZTB XI

Ahmet Dursak, Rashid Mullahzada, Ali Cetin, Dawood Surkhi, Mehmet Onur Sert, Ulutuna Tunahan, Ahmad Elech, Qalander Abbas, Abdullhay Harry, Gokhan Alta, Mecit Zargar

PCK XI

Arun Ashokan, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekera, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad, Suditha Udugala, Rohit Deshmoyni, Smit Patel-I, Sameera Maduranga, Laxminarayanan Selvan

Match Details

ZTB vs PCK, European Cricket League 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 21st February, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. 120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s ZTB vs PCK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmad is a valuable choice for the wicket-keeper position in the Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be looking for an important contribution to his side’s cause.

Batters

A Ashokan is a valuable batting all-rounder who can change the course of a game almost single-handedly. He has scored 212 runs from 10 games and also picked up one wicket in the last Prague T10.

S Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan is another wonderful player who has scored 249 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of over 150. He has also picked up seven wickets.

All-rounders

S Wickramasekera is an excellent player who’s like to fetch plenty of fantasy points. He has scored 299 runs and has also scalped five wickets in the Prague T10. He could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Mehta has picked up 11 wickets in 11 matches and his economy rate of 5.78 makes him a stellar choice.

Bowlers

S Maduranga is a great bowler who will be hoping to get into stride pretty quickly.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZTB vs PCK Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekera (PCK)

A Ashokan (PCK)

S Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan (PCK)

K Mehta (PCK)

A Cetin (ZTB)

Important stats for ZTB vs PCK Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekera: 51 runs and 1 wicket in last five matches

A Ashokan: 83 runs and 1 wicket in last five matches

S Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan: 56 runs in last five matches

K Mehta: 2 wickets in last five matches

ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Prediction Today

ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashokan, S Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, A Cetin, K Mehta, R Mullahzada, S Wickramasekera, D Surkhi, G Alta, S Maduranga

Captain: S Wickramasekera, Vice-Captain: A Ashokan

ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ashokan, S Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, K Mehta, R Mullahzada, S Wickramasekera, D Surkhi, G Alta, S Maduranga, A Hassan Sittar

Captain: K Mehta, Vice-Captain: S Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan

