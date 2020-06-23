ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZUCC vs COCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Zurich Crickets CC take on Cossonay CC in Match 11 of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

Day 3 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League starts off with a blockbuster clash between Zurich Crickets CC and Cossonay CC in St Gallen.

Zurich Crickets were utterly dreadful on Day 1 as they lost all of their three games against the likes of Zurich Nomads and St Gallen CC. With time running out, the Crickets will be desperate for a win against Cossonay CC, who will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Amid high hopes, COCC will be eyeing a winning start to the tournament, although the Crickets' prior knowledge of the conditions should make this a competitive game.

Squads to choose from

Zurich Crickets CC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody

Predicted Playing XIs

Zurich Crickets CC

N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Raveendran, A Zahir, E Wardle and S Ali Khan

Cossonay CC

C Allen, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, S Srinivasan, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

Match Details:

Match: Zurich Crickets CC vs Cossonay CC

Date: June 24, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

As seen in all the games in the tournament, a high-scoring game is on the cards on Wednesday. With smaller boundaries and no variable bounce, the batsmen have made merry, although the slow outfield could go against them. 90-95 should be par on this surface, with the pacers having to change their pace to get something out of the pitch.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J West, C Allen, B Singh, A Ryan, A Vinod, G Santhirasekaran, N Ahmadi, A Andrews, E Wardle, A Ahmadzai and T Rasalingam

Captain: G Santhirasekeran, Vice-Captain: C Allen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J West, C Allen, B Singh, A Ryan, A Vinod, G Santhirasekaran, N Ahmadi, B Narayanan, E Wardle, A Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: G Santhirasekaran, Vice-Captain: N Ahmadi