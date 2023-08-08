Zurich Crickets vs Geneva - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Switzerland 2023

Zurich Crickets (ZUCC) will take on Geneva (GNA) in Match 43 of the ECS Switzerland 2023 at the Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen on Tuesday, August 8.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZUCC vs GNA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Zurich Crickets had a poor start to this tournament. They lost four games in a row before they won two in a row. They are ninth on the points table. On the other hand, Geneva are fifth. They have had a start-stop run so far and have four wins and three losses.

ZUCC vs GNA, Match Details

The 43rd match of the ECS Switzerland 2023 between Zurich Crickets and Geneva will be played on August 8, 2023, at Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 4:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZUCC vs GNA

Date & Time: August 8th 2023, 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen is usually an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big runs at this venue and they have been chased down successfully too. Out of the 40 games so far, 21 games have been won by teams batting first while 17 have been won by teams chasing.

ZUCC vs GNA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Zurich Crickets: W, W, L, L, L

Geneva: W, L, L, W, L

ZUCC vs GNA Probable Playing 11 today

Zurich Crickets Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zurich Crickets Probable Playing XI: Sahil Tarakhil, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Firdaws Rahimi, Khalid Niazi, Nicolas Henderson (c & wk), Abid Barekzai, Nawroz Jabarkheel, Mirwais Barekzai, Shahabuddin Zazay, Farhad Momand, Ziaulhaq Hotak

Geneva Team News

No major injury concerns.

Geneva Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Idrees ul Haque (wk), Numan Ahmadzai, Ali Shah, Rafiqullah Mohammadi, Anser Mehmood (c), Jamil Jabarkhil, Dalvinder Chandok, Keramatullah Tarakhel, Bilal Muhammad, Zahidullah Abdullrahimzi, Afif Khattak

Today’s ZUCC vs GNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Idrees ul Haque (7 matches, 199 runs)

Muhammad Idrees ul Haque is in excellent touch with the bat. He has aggregated 199 runs in seven innings while striking at 331.67. He has smashed 26 sixes and 8 balls in just 60 balls he has faced in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Anser Mehmood (6 innings, 131 runs)

Anser Mehmood is in good touch with the bat. He has scored 131 runs in six outings and he is striking at 174.67 in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Noorkhan Ahmadi (6 matches, 135 runs, 2 wickets)

Noorkhan Ahmadi has been batting really well. He has accumulated 135 runs in six matches and he has a strike-rate of 214.29. He has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Khalid Niazi (6 matches, 40 runs, 7 wickets)

Khalid Niazi is in top form with the ball. The 18-year-old spinner has returned with seven wickets from six matches and he has a bowling strike-rate of 9.43. He has mustered 40 runs with the bat.

ZUCC vs GNA match captain and vice-captain choices

Firdaws Rahimi (6 matches, 148 runs, 4 wickets)

Firdaws Rahimi has made big all-round contributions. The 18-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder has scored 148 runs in five innings while striking at 242.62. With the ball, he has taken four scalps.

Jamil Jabarkhil (7 matches, 82 runs, 6 wickets)

Jamil Jabarkhil has been effective with both bat and ball. The GNA seam-bowling all-rounder has made 82 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 200.00. He has picked up six wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZUCC vs GNA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Firdaws Rahimi 148 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches Jamil Jabarkhil 82 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches Muhammad Idrees ul Haque 199 runs in 7 matches Noorkhan Ahmadi 135 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Khalid Niazi 40 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches

ZUCC vs GNA match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and high-performing all-rounders and they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Firdaws Rahimi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Jamil Jabarkhil, Sahil Tarakhil, and Ali Shah will be the ones to watch out for.

ZUCC vs GNA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Zurich Crickets vs Geneva - ECS Switzerland 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Abid Barekzai

Batters: Anser Mehmood, Numan Ahmadzai

All-rounders: Firdaws Rahimi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Jamil Jabarkhil, Sahil Tarakhil, Ali Shah

Bowlers: Afif Khattak, Khalid Niazi

ZUCC vs GNA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Zurich Crickets vs Geneva - ECS Switzerland 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Abid Barekzai

Batters: Anser Mehmood, Numan Ahmadzai

All-rounders: Firdaws Rahimi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Jamil Jabarkhil, Ali Shah

Bowlers: Farhad Momand, Afif Khattak, Khalid Niazi