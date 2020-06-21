ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 22nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZUCC vs SGCC match of ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.

St Gallen CC take on the Zurich Crickets in Match 4 of the ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen

The ECS T10 St Gallen bandwagon continues with the fourth of five games on Monday pitting the Zurich Crickets against St Gallen CC. This game would be the second one of the day for both the Crickets and St Gallen CC.

With a fair idea of how the conditions are at the venue, both teams would be looking to sustain their hopes of a top-four finish. While both teams look equally matched on paper, St Gallen's familiarity with the conditions holds them in good stead.

With two points up for grabs, both the Crickets and St Gallen should go all-out for a win and pave the way for an exciting contest.

Squads to choose from:

St Gallen CC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

Zurich Crickets CC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

St Gallen CC

A Abbas, M Idrees, K Fletcher, V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, M Ahmadzai, P Sivanesachelvan, F Sher, N Thangavadivel and K Bajwa

Zurich Crickets CC

B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran and S Ali Khan

Match Details:

Match: St Gallen CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Date: June 22, 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch should be a competitive one with the pacers getting help from the overlying conditions. The batsmen will have to overcome the lack of bounce in the pitch and the slow outfield en route to a good total. The pitch should remain intact for the entire twenty overs, which reduces the importance of the toss at the start.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Henderson, B Singh, V Garg, A Abbas, N Ahmadi, K Fletcher, N Mahmood, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, E Wardle and S Ali Khan

Captain: B Singh, Vice-captain: N Ahmadi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Idrees, B Singh, G Das, A Abbas, N Ahmadi, K Fletcher, N Mahmood, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, E Wardle and S Ali Khan

Captain: N Ahmadi, Vice-captain: K Fletcher