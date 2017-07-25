Fencing: How to get started

Introduction to begin your journey to becoming a pro fencer.

by Mike James Opinion 25 Jul 2017, 19:04 IST

Fencing is a fast-paced and dynamic sport which sees two competitors engage in sword fighting, using thin and flexible rapier-like swords. Simultaneously fierce and elegant, fencing is a lot of fun for beginners and experts alike.

It’s often only during the Olympics that we get a chance to see the sport in action, but if you are interested in getting involved with fencing it’s best to have as much information as possible so that you know exactly what you will be getting into.

Here’s our guide to getting started.

What is fencing?

You’ve probably conjured a mental image of fencing quite easily – two masked competitors, all in white, attempting to jab each other with swords. But did you know that there are actually three different forms of fencing?

These three forms are based on three different types of swords: the foil, the epee and the sabre. Fencers usually specialise in one discipline, rather than all three.

Foil fencing uses a foil, which is a light thrusting weapon. Points are scored by touching the torso, back, neck or groin with the point of the foil. Hits with the side of the blade do not register as a score.

In all forms of fencing the action stops immediately when a point is scored but in foil, strikes away from the target area (such as to the arms or legs) also stop the fighting, and the fencers return to their starting position.

An epee is a heavier version of a foil. In this form of fencing strikes to any part of the body count as a point. However, it is still only possible to score with strikes using the point of the epee.

With sabre fencing, on the other hand, strikes with any part of the weapon, such as slashes with the edge of the blade, count as a point. In sabre fencing, everything above the waist (apart from the hands) is the target area.

The history

It’s not a surprise that fencing is a sport that was born out of duelling and originated in the 15th century, although of course, the style of swordsmanship it is based on has far earlier origins.

Initially, a form of military training, the modern sport of fencing evolved in the late 19th century. It was featured as a sport in the first Olympic Games in 1896. It is one of only five sports that has featured in every modern Summer Olympic Games.

Is fencing suitable for everyone?

Fencing is a martial art and a sport that is open to people of any age or ability. Fencing clubs have sessions for everything from children and adults to seniors – there is never a bad time to take up the sport.

There is also Wheelchair Fencing as well as other forms of the sport for those with disabilities. This is a sport that is both a physical and mental challenge, making it a perfect way to work out your body and your mind.

Are there any risks?

Given that the objective of fencing is to stab your opponent, you might assume that taking up the sport comes with a range of risks. But fencing is actually a very safe activity.

To compete, you will be wearing protective gear designed to shield you from the impact of any blow. Unlike some physical sports, like boxing, nothing is gained by attempting to injure your opponent, and the focus is entirely on succeeding with scoring strikes.

This means that the vast majority of contact that you have with your opponent comes in the form of light jabs and taps. The blades are flexible so they absorb the impact of powerful thrusts and blows.

Fetching more content...