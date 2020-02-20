Khelo India University Games 2020: Fencing schedule and timing

Fencing

After successfully conducting three editions of the Khelo India Youth Games, the Khelo India University Games will be contested to unearth some of the best talents across the country. The inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games tournament will be hosted at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 22 February to 1 March 2020.

The Fencing event in the Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence from 21st February 2020 and culminate on 24th February 2020 and will take place in Multi-Purpose Sports Hall - Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A total of 204 players from the Under-25 age group will participate in the competition in both men's and women's categories. KIUG 2020 will be broadcasted live on Star Sports and DD Sports, while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Fencing schedule

21st February 2020, Friday

3:15 PM - Men Semi-Final: Foil Individual

3:45 PM - Women Semi-Final: Epee Individual (Red)

4:20 PM - Women Final: Sabre Individual, Podium Piste

22nd February 2020, Saturday

12:01 PM - Women Semi-Final: Foil Individual (Red)

12:01 PM - Men Semi-Final: Epee Individual (Red)

1:00 PM - Men Semi-Final: Sabre Individual (Red)

23rd February 2020, Sunday

9:00 AM - Men Final: Foil Individual (Red)

9:00 AM - Women Final: Epee Individual (Green)

9:00 AM - Women Final: Sabre Individual (Blue)

9:20 AM - Women Final: Foil Individual (Red)

9:20 AM - Men Final: Epee Individual (Green)

9:20 AM - Men Final: Sabre Individual (Blue)

2:40 PM - Men Final: Foil Team (Red)

3:40 PM - Women Final: Epee Team (Red)

4:40 PM - Women Final: Sabre Team (Red)

24th February 2020, Monday

2:20 PM - Women Final: Foil Team (Red)

3:00 PM - Final Men: Epee Team (Red)

4:00 PM - Final Men: Sabre Team (Red)