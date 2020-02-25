Khelo India University Games 2020: Guru Nanak Dev University bags six gold medals in Fencing, Priyanka Thakran stuns Komalika Bari in women's recurve

The fencers of GNDU being felicitated (Image credits - KIIT University/Facebook)

What's the story?

Guru Nanak Dev University stole the show in fencing by bagging as many as six gold medals at the ongoing Khelo India University Games. Meanwhile, Priyanka Thakran stunned Komalika Bari in the women's recurve semi-final before eventually going on to win the gold medal.

The background

There was plenty of action on Day 4 (February 24) of the Khelo India University Games. Archery, Volleyball, Swimming, Hockey, Football, Basketball, Tennis, and Fencing were the eight sports that featured on the day. The day also marked the last of Fencing, with many fencers winning medals.

The heart of the matter

The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) of Amritsar grabbed the limelight on Day 4 as they finished with a total of six gold medals in fencing. The splendid display also saw the University claim the top spot on the medal's table, albeit briefly.

The Epee and Sabre fencing teams of GNDU laid their hands on the gold. With their scintillating displays, the youngsters from GNDU truly lit up the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall at Saheed Nagar.

The fencers of Shivaji University in Kolhapur bagged the Silver in Men's Epee while Lovely Professional University and Manipur University both won the Bronze. In Men's Saber, Shivaji University clinched Silver while Panjab University and the University of Jammu got Bronze.

Another highlight of Day 4 was Priyanka Thakran's splendid run to the gold medal in the women's recurve event in Archery. What made it all the more special was that it was her birthday.

Priyanka Thakran (in blue) - [Image Credits - Khelo India]

The 23-year-old defeated Kolhan University’s Basanti Biruah in the Round of 16 before routing Durgesh Goswami of the National Sports University of Manipur in the quarterfinal. She made the Maharshi Dayanand University proud when she outclassed World Cadet champion Komalika Bari (who was the favourite) in the semifinal of the event.

The girl from Gurugram defeated Panjab University's Anayat Sidhu to finally lay her hands on the coveted gold medal. Speaking to Khelo India after the emphatic display, Priyanka said:

"Obviously I knew that she was one of the best archers in the competition, but at the end of the day, you have to focus on yourself and let the opponent focus on themselves."

Meanwhile, in swimming, Panjab University's Anurag Dagar impressed as he led his team to a gold in 4x100m Freestyle Relay and also went on to win an individual gold in 200m backstroke.

Kurukshetra University defeated SRM University to claim the Men's Volleyball title, while University of Madras swept the gold medals as their Men's and Women's hoopers stole the show.

What's next?

There is still plenty of action in store for us at KIUG 2020, with the boxing event set to commence on Day 5.