Khelo India University Games 2020: Jyotika Dutta wins individual épée gold in fencing

Jyotika Dutta (Image Credits - Jyotika Dutta/Facebook)

What's the story?

Rising fencing sensation Jyotika Dutta bagged the gold medal in the women's individual épée competition by defeating Manipur University's Linthoi Haobam in the final.

The background

22-year-old Dutta is an épée specialist. She represented India at the 2018 Asiad and managed to reach the quarterfinals in the women's individual épée at the Games in Jakarta.

The petite youngster has been on a consistent rise in the sport and one of the best talents in the country. She also trained at the International Fencing Federation's High Performance Centre in France recently, where she had Olympians and épée world champions such as Nathalie Moellhausen training alongside her.

However, the seasoned campaigner from Himachal Pradesh, despite being the favourite in the women's individual épée event, suffered two losses in the group stage. Dutta recovered brilliantly and made it to the individual girls épée finals. In the knockouts, she raced to an emphatic 15-5 win over Yashkeerat Hayer.

Also Read - The Pint sized Fencer Ruling the Piste: Jyotika Dutta storms into individual épée final

The heart of the matter

Representing the Guru Nanak Dev University of Amritsar, Dutta was up against Haobam of Manipur University in the final. She was determined not to make the mistakes of the group stages in the summit clash. The final was neck-and-neck and Haobam initially gave Dutta a run for her money.

Rohru-born Dutta eventually prevailed and won the tense bout 15-14. She used her quick feet and small frame to her advantage and sealed the deal.

Our fencing champions! Riya Bakshi (Left) of Cluster University, Jammu created history by becoming the 1st ever gold medalist at the Khelo India University Games 2020, Odisha in women’s foil. Jyotika Dutta (Right) of @gndu_amritsar won gold in women’s Epee. pic.twitter.com/rkXCb2tPPs — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 23, 2020

A student of B.Ped at GNDU Amritsar, Dutta was elated after the triumph and hailed the government to kickstart the Khelo India University Games. She said:

Advertisement

"Competitions are perhaps the most important thing for an athlete’s personal growth. Unfortunately fencing isn’t really the most popular sport in India. There are few competitions to participate in. Having it at the University Games is a huge boost for the sport and for us too. Hopefully some more kids will pick it up."

What's next?

There is plenty of fencing action yet to come at the inaugural KIUG 2020. The finals in the women's foil team, men's épée team, and men's sabre team will all be played on 24 February 2020, marking the last day of fencing at the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the Khelo India University Games medal tally, schedule, results roundup, and many more updates.