Khelo India University Games 2020: Tushar Raosaheb Aher bags fencing gold in individual men's foil competition

Abhishek Arora
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 16:33 IST

Tushar Aher gets facilitated during KIUG 2020 (Image Credits - KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology/Facebook)
What's the story?

Tushar Raosaheb Aher of Dr. BR Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Aurangabad, has won a gold medal in the fencing individual senior men's foil competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The background

Tushar was splendid during the first round and won all his group stage bouts, defeating the likes of Arun Kumar, Akshay S, Harish, Vipul Yadekar, Vasu, Tariq Hussain, and Amit Kumar. The 23-year-old was the only fencer to emerge victorious in all his bouts during the group stage and finished at the top of the points table. 

After a highly convincing group stage, Tushar locked horns with Amit Kumar of Punjab University, Chandigarh in the elimination round. The top seed Tushar defeated the 8th seed Amit 15-9 to progress to the semi-finals. 

The youngster then went up against 4th seed Vipul Yadekar of Shivaji University, Kolhapur in the semifinal. Tushar dominated throughout and registered a convincing 15-4 win to advance to the summit clash.

Also check out: Updated Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally

The heart of the matter

Tushar faced a stern test against 2nd-seeded Tariq Hussain in the final but made BAMU proud by clinching the gold medal after defeating the Guru Nanak Dev University fencer in a bout that was worthy of a final.

Speaking after his emphatic win, Aher shared his thoughts on KIUG:


"Khelo India University Games is a great opportunity. Our game will also improve as a result of the competition. The facility here at KIIT is comparable to that of international standards. This is great for us. If such competitions are organized each year then Indian athletes will surely have better chances of winning medals at international events like the Olympics."
BAMU vice-chancellor Pramod Yeole also congratulated the youngster and said (as per TOI):


"It is a moment of pride and happiness that our university student has demonstrated excellence at the national level."

Part of Tushar's success has to be credited to his coaching staff that includes Dinesh Wanjare, Pandurang Ranmal, Suhas Yadav, and Uday Donagare.

What's next?

Khelo India University Games has provided an excellent platform for budding athletes in the country to showcase their talent. Sports that are less popular in the country - such as fencing - will get a major boost due to the Games. 

Published 24 Feb 2020, 16:24 IST
Khelo India University Games 2020 Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally
