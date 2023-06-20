Bhavani Devi creates history, becomes 1st ever Indian to win a medal in Asian Fencing Championships 2023

Bhavani Devi continues to script history as she became the first-ever Indian to win a medal in the Asian Fencing Championships. The 29-year-old bagged a Bronze medal in Wuxi, China recently.

The Olympian lost in a close semi-final game to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova. She went down by 14-15. Despite her loss, this is a proud moment for the fencer from Chennai as she scripted history in the prestigious event.

C A Bhavani Devi @IamBhavaniDevi Immense gratitude & pride for winning India's 1st-ever medal at Senior Asian Fencing Championship 2023! Standing on the podium was emotional.Despite a bronze in the semifinals,this fuels my confidence to work harder and make our nation proud.Grateful for all support & wishes Immense gratitude & pride for winning India's 1st-ever medal at Senior Asian Fencing Championship 2023! Standing on the podium was emotional.Despite a bronze in the semifinals,this fuels my confidence to work harder and make our nation proud.Grateful for all support & wishes🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/s8ZHcclKrz

In the round of 64, she received a bye. She edged past Kazakhstan's Dospay Karina in the next round of the Championships. Then, Bhavani stunned everyone by dismissing the third seed Ozaki Seri in the pre-quarterfinals. She won by a convincing score of 15-11.

Bhavani Devi defeated World Champion Misaki Emura in the quarterfinal

Bhavani Devi might not have made it to the final, but this is a tournament to remember for the Indian fencer as she prevailed over several top players to reach the semi-final.

In the quarterfinal, she had the biggest test of her career. The Indian fencer faced the reigning World Champion Misaki Emura.

Bhavani Devi had faced the World Champion on a few occasions before this meeting, but she failed to defeat her in all her previous encounters. This time, things went in favour of her as she dominated the Japan star to win by 15-10. Something she would remember from this tournament apart from winning the bronze medal.

Emura won the gold medal in the Women's Singles category at the 2022 Cairo World Fencing Championships.

Notably, Bhavani Devi was the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She achieved the feat in Tokyo Games. However, she exited in the Round of 32.

Fencing is still a developing sport in the country. Not many even know that India participate in Fencing competition due to a lack of coverage and funds. Bhavani Devi has been a trailblazer in the sport. Her inspiring run in recent years is making several heads turn. Hopefully, this medal will bring in more funds and an audience for the sport.

