Indian fencer Bhavani Devi finishes 23rd in Istanbul FIE World Cup

Indian fencer C.A Bhavani Devi finished 23rd in the women's individual sabre event of the FIE World Cup in Istanbul. Bhavani put her best foot forward to display her best performance at the World Cup, where 166 participants were in the fray to attain a podium finish.

The 28-year-old did not progress beyond the main Round of 64 during her last three appearances at the event.

Devi, who was India's lone representative at the World Cup, suffered a defeat at the hands of world no 23 Caroline Queroli of France 9-15 in the main Round of 32 on Friday (March 18). Queroli and team clinched the gold medal in the 2018 world championship.

Bhavani won all her pool stage matches to finish on top, trouncing all six opponents. She also earned direct entry into the main table of 64, where she defeated Lin Kesi of China 15-8.

Sports India @SportsIndia3



Bhavani Devi lost her Round of 32 against world no 23 QUEROLI Caroline (FRA) by 9-15 .earlier she beat Lin Kesi(CHN) by 15-8 in first round match



She finishes 23rd overall FIE Sabre World Cup : Coupe du MondeBhavani Devi lost her Round of 32 against world no 23 QUEROLI Caroline (FRA) by 9-15 .earlier she beat Lin Kesi(CHN) by 15-8 in first round matchShe finishes 23rd overall FIE Sabre World Cup : Coupe du MondeBhavani Devi lost her Round of 32 against world no 23 QUEROLI Caroline (FRA) by 9-15 .earlier she beat Lin Kesi(CHN) by 15-8 in first round match She finishes 23rd overall 🇮🇳 https://t.co/YKw0xE9aDY

Olympian Bhavani wins gold in national fencing meet:

Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi clinched her first gold medal in the Saber event at the Senior National Fencing Championship being held in Amritsar.

Bhavani, who was representing Tamil Nadu, was awarded by Amritsar District Fencing Association President Sardar Jaswant Singh Dhillon for her feat.

Achyuta Samanta @achyuta_samanta Another victory, almost a habit! 🤺



Congratulations to KIITian CA Bhavani Devi on her splendid performance that made her win Gold Medal 🥇 at the 32nd Senior National Championship in Amritsar. This is the tenth consecutive time that she has won this title.



Need we say more? Another victory, almost a habit! 🤺Congratulations to KIITian CA Bhavani Devi on her splendid performance that made her win Gold Medal 🥇 at the 32nd Senior National Championship in Amritsar. This is the tenth consecutive time that she has won this title. Need we say more? https://t.co/8Zm8VoyhxS

Bhavani Devi's recent performances:

Bhavani Devi, who competed in the sabre fencer category, scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Bhavani won a silver medal in the women's sabre individual category in the 2019 Tournoi Satellite Fencing Competition in Ghent, Belgium, after losing to Bashta Anna from Azerbaijan.

Bhavani, who is accustomed to many firsts in her life, scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra in the sabre event.

She defeated Catriona Thomson of Scotland in the semifinals and then defeated England's Emily Ruaux in the final.

Also read: Bhavani Devi sets sights on Asian Games armed with learnings from Tokyo Olympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy