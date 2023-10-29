Ethnic violence in Manipur has severely drained resources. The cash-strapped Manipur fencers weren’t able to repeat their performance at the ongoing 37th National Games due to a lack of good preparation.

Waikhom Sonia Devi failed to defend her women’s foil title on Saturday here at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Barring 19-year-old Saikhom Nelcy Rose, she won bronze in individual epee event, other team members weren’t as successful as the previous edition in Gujarat.

Earlier in May, clashes between two communities in the North-Eastern state of India, severely impacted day-to-day life. During prolonged violence, several people lost their lives, and many were rendered homeless. Given the circumstances, it was difficult to follow any kind of sports activity in the region, coach Seram Ranjit Singh told Sportskeeda.

“There was no proper practice as the majority of the fencers were staying in a state of fear as someone or the other were directly or indirectly related to the people affected by the violence in the region,” Seram Ranjit Singh, Manipur’s fencing coach said.

The 46-year-old mentioned that all athletes, including Waikhom Sonia Devi, were training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Imphal. But they went home and couldn’t come back to the SAI Campus.

“Some of the players had food in the relief camp. It was more of a survival than think of fencing,” Seram added.

At the Gujarat National Games, Sonia Devi had won gold in foil, but it was tough at Goa, as she lost in the preliminary round. She admitted:

“I didn’t do enough practice to polish my skills. But I tried my best."

Fourth of the six siblings, Waikhom Sonia Devi, a first-year college student, has her home in Sugnu, which is around 70 km from Imphal.

“My home was close to the conflict zone. During the violence several houses were set on fire allegedly by anti-social elements. It was a tough time for us," Waikhom Sonia Devi said. "My father wasn’t keeping well, while it was challenging for my mother to manage the house. “I went to my sister's house which was in another area, but we had to defend a relief camp for meals during the violence.”

To compete at Goa’s National Games, the Manipur fencing team had to pay Rs 18,000 from its own pockets.

“We hope the Manipur government will reimburse the amount,” the Manipur fencing team coach said.

The fencing team took flight to Goa so that the players have enough time to relax and prepare for the competition. But on their way back they will take a train journey. L Birakari Meetei, Vice President of the fencing body of Manipur said:

“Due to lack of funds, the team will take a train journey to Kolkata from Goa and then fly to Manipur."