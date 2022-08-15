"My aim is to win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics" - Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi outlines future goal

India's top-ranked fencer CA Bhavani Devi has set herself a target of winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The versatile Indian athlete won the gold medal in the individual category and the bronze medal in the team event at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London. The Tamil Nadu-based fencer was accorded a warm welcome on her arrival at the Chennai International Airport on August 15.

She beat Australia's Vasileva Veronica 15-10 in the final to secure the gold in the senior women’s sabre individual category. She later won the bronze medal in the sabre team category.

This was Bhavani Devi's second individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships. Bhavani also won the gold medal in the 2018 edition held in Canberra, Australia.

Speaking to journalists about her goal for the upcoming Olympics in Paris following her arrival from London, Bhavani Devi said:

"My aim is to win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics."

Elaborating on how she plans to achieve her goal, CA Bhavani Devi said:

"I will train hard to achieve this goal and will strive to qualify for the Olympics by participating in nearly 12 qualifying events, starting from April next year."

It is pertinent to note that CA Bhavani Devi became the first woman fencer from India to participate at the Games when she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

CA Bhavani Devi thanks supporters

CA Bhavani Devi was received at the Chennai International Airport by her family, friends and officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Speaking to reporters, the versatile fencer thanked the government and her well-wishers for the support extended to her. She said:

"I thank the Tamil Nadu government, my family members, SDAT and TANGEDCO (her employer) for all the support extended. It motivated me to win two medals at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships this year."

Winning the gold at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships would have been a huge relief to the top-ranked Indian fencer.

The sabre specialist has endured a tough year so far, finishing a lowly 23rd in the Fencing World Cup in Istanbul. She also couldn't get past the second round at the World Championship in July in Cairo.

