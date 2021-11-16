Olympian CA Bhavani Devi conferred with Arjuna Award in special ceremony

2021 Tokyo Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi was conferred with the Arjuna Award on Monday. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur honored her with the award at a specially organized event.

Bhavani was unable to attend the National Sporting award ceremony due to a packed schedule.

She was competing at a tournament in France and therefore missed the grand event. Honorable President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred several athletes for their tall achievements in the field of sports on Saturday.

India had a successful outing in the 2021 Olympics. Several athletes managed to script history in the Tokyo Games, with Bhavani being one of them.

C A Bhavani Devi @IamBhavaniDevi Holding the Arjuna Award 🏹 was My Childhood Dream, and today, it happened. I am so much Emotional 😢



Work Hard & Play for the Country. One day, the country will pay back.

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi scripted history in Tokyo

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi, despite her second-round exit from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has already written a few firsts under her name.

She was the first Indian to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games. She added another feather to her cap by winning her first-round match at the colossal event.

Although India did not win a medal, the first match victory was a big quantum leap in untested waters for the entire nation. Bhavani became popular when she defeated her Tunisian opponent Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to become the first Indian to win an Olympic match in fencing.

C A Bhavani Devi @IamBhavaniDevi Big Day 🤺

It was Excitement & Emotional.

I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win.

Since fencing is not a very familiar sport in India, Bhavani was initially scrutinized for taking up the sport. After enduring all the hardships, winning a match or an award is always overwhelming.

What's more rewarding is being the pioneer in any field. Bhavani Devi has now made it to the list of elites who pave the path for future accomplishers.

Edited by Diptanil Roy