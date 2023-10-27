Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi’s next stop is World Cup in Algeria

India’s star fencer and Olympian, Bhavani Devi, has a challenging yet busy season ahead. Devi, on Friday, took a flight to Paris to gear up for the upcoming international competitions. She will compete in next month’s World Cup in Algeria, scheduled to be held from November 8 to 10.

Her continental ranking is three, while a top-two position will brighten up her chances to earn a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after winning gold in the saber event on Thursday at the 37th National Games, Bhavani Devi said:

“I’ve to be consistent in all the international competitions I compete in to move up the ladder at the continental level."

She beat S Sowmiya of Kerala 15-5.

Immediately after winning the gold medal at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, she had to rush to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, an hour's drive, to be part of the opening ceremony.

Devi said that winning gold in Goa wasn’t challenging and that each competition was a learning lesson for her.

“The National Games was a good platform to compete ahead of the international circuit,” the 30 years old Olympian said.

Meanwhile, it was a comeback for Haryana’s international fencer Taniksha Khatri, who won back-to-back National Games epee golds.

Khatri suffered a left foot ankle injury in January this year at the Barcelona Fencing World Cup. She was advised to take a break for three long months. But with extensive rehab, she made a comeback with an aim to cement her place at the top. Her current global ranking in epee is 81. She has to be within the top-30 bracket to stay on course for an Olympic Games berth.

“Gold here at the National Games has given a boost to my confidence. My next goal is to compete in an international fencing competition in Italy in mid-November,” Taniksha Khatri said of her future plans.