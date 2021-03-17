Failure to qualify for Rio Olympics taught me the importance of preparation: Bhavani Devi

India fencer Bhavani Devi recently revealed that her efforts to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics that ended in disappointment helped her prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Those efforts paid rich dividends this past weekend as 27-year-old Bhavani Devi became the first-ever fencer from India to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Ranked No. 42 in the world in the sabre fencing category, Bhavani Devi clinched one of the two individual berths for Tokyo that were available for the Asia and Oceania region.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Bhavani Devi revealed how she used her learnings from her failed Rio Olympics qualification campaign to put herself in the best position to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

"I had prepared for a year or so to qualify for the Rio Olympic Games and missing the bus hurt me. It taught me the importance of preparation and putting in place strong processes so that the results will follow," Bhavani Devi stated.

I only carry what I call 'good stress' ahead of any event or training: Bhavani Devi

Bhavani Devi (Image Credit: @IamBhavaniDevi Twitter handle)

During the interview, Bhavani Devi explained how she changed her mindset following the disappointing Rio campaign. She believes that her altered approach with a clearer mindset helped her clinch the historic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

"The first change I made was to my mental make-up. Earlier, I would put undue pressure on myself, but not anymore. Today, I carry what I call 'good stress' ahead of any event or training."

"It includes staying in the moment, giving my best shot and not have any regrets if the result doesn't go in my favour. It's easier said than done but I have got into that mode now."