Second rung fencers don’t get chances to prove themselves, says Kerala’s international Josna Christy Jose

Kerala’s 24-year-old international fencer Josna Christy Jose, the daughter of a farmer from Wayanad, chalked up a blueprint three years ago to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games. However, her ambitious plans are yet to materialize due to a lack of funds.

The Paris Olympic Games are three years away. But the young fencer hasn’t inched toward her plans for 2024, including advanced training in Europe.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Josna explained the challenge ahead;

“Without advanced training in Europe, it wouldn’t be possible for me to even qualify for the next Olympic Games. To train in Europe, I need financial support. Since my family don’t have enough funds, without private or government support, plans might not take off.“

Josna is second best in the sabre event in India. The first is Olympian Bhavani Devi from Tamil Nadu.

The gap between Josna and Bhavani is huge in terms of performance. Bhavani has been training along expected lines for the past six to seven years while Josna has been struggling to get funds for advanced training.

In 2019, Josna approached some private sponsors in Bengaluru. But the response wasn't positive, she said.

“The minimum expenditure for advanced training in France for 8 to 10 months is close to Rs 8 lakh, excluding boarding and lodging. The training should be spread over three to four years to reap the benefits. It takes a long time to reach a good level at the international level. Nothing happens overnight.”

Josna, who has been training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training center in Thalassery, hasn't trained properly since March 2020 as the SAI center was closed due to the pandemic.

Since there is no proper training, Josna has to be in her office in the state police department. She got the job via sports quota in 2017.

“Since there is no camp or training, I have to work full time. Otherwise, the office gives time to train,” she added.

Bhavani Devi, India’s only fencer at the Tokyo Olympics, entered the second round of women’s sabre earlier this week. Bhavani’s performance will surely motivate young Indian fencers. Policy makers, too, are bound to take note of her achievement.

Bhavani Devi at the Tokyo Olympics

Josna’s story, however, reminds us that the system doesn’t recognize talent until an athlete reaches a certain level. Till then, it’s an uphill battle.

The struggle of young athletes like Josna also illustrates that budding players from small towns have ambition but lack the resources to make it big in the sports world.

“My father had to pay around Rs 50,000 for me to compete at the 2012 Cadets Asian Fencing Championships in Bali. Had there been no family support, I couldn’t have gone to Bali,” reveals Josna.

Since 2012, the Kerala fencer has competed in nine international competitions. She was also a member of the national squad that won women’s team gold at the 2019 South Asian Federation Games (SAF) in Nepal.

Her best performance was at the 2018 Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championships held in Canberra, Australia. She secured eighth place in the individual sabre event.

No Indian women qualified for sabre at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Given the current scenario of fencing in India, it looks unlikely the number of Indian competitors, particularly women, will increase at the Paris Olympics.

There is one senior national competition held annually in India. To excel at the world level, a fencer should compete in more than 10 quality competitions in a calendar year.

“In Europe, there are club competitions. There are international competitions. But in India, we only have one national competition. Chances of improving skills diminish if there is no opportunity to compete in quality events,” explains Josna.

There is also an issue with the equipment. Since playing kits are imported, it becomes difficult for an average fencer to buy costly equipment.

“I had to buy my own jacket for Rs 50,000 back in 2018 when I went to compete abroad as good quality jackets weren’t available in India. The jacket has to fit the size of an individual fencer to perform,” reveals Josna.

According to Josna, it is easier for a fencer based in Europe to travel to neighboring countries to compete and learn from one's mistakes.

“Everyone in the fencing circle is happy about Bhavani’s achievement. She too struggled in her formative years, but got a break. There are many who aren’t lucky enough to get a good break,” said Josna from Wayanad.

