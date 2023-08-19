Sports Ministry accepts Fencer Bhavani Devi's proposal to continue training in France

The Mission Olympic Cell of the Indian Sports Ministry has accepted and cleared Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi's proposal to continue her training in France. The Chennai Fencer has been training in Bauer Fencing Academy to prepare for the upcoming events, including Sabre World Cup.

Bhavani is trained by famous coach Christian Bauer. The French Fencing coach who specializes in Sabre, has produced several gold medal winners, including Aldo Montano in Athens Olympics 2004. Also, he was a part of the Chinese fencing team which won multiple medals in 2008.

Bauer has been coaching Bhavani Devi for the past three years. After she became the first fencer from India to qualify for the Olympics, Bhavani was training under Nicola Zanotti of Italy.

Later, Zanotti reached out to Bauer to take Bhavani under his wing in 2021. Once Bauer accepted, she moved her bases to train at Bauer Fencing Academy.

The Indian fencer, who recently made history by winning a medal in Asian Athletics Championships, will be training at Bauer Fencing Academy for the next eight months. The Mission Olympic Cell of India has accepted the proposal and will take care of the fencer's expenses during this period.

The Olympic Cell also cleared her short-period camps in Georgia, Turkey and Algeria. The camp will help Bhavani Devi prepare for the upcoming Sabre World Cup in Algeria, Grand Prix event in Tunisia followed by World Cups in Lima, Athens and then Belgium.

The Olympic cell will cover the cost of her airfare, boarding, lodging, training and transportation cost during this time. The total amount for the whole trip is around INR 35 Lakhs. Bhavani Devi will be funded under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

Ministry Olympic Cell accepts Anish and Archana Kamath's proposals

The Indian Sports Ministry has accepted pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala's request to train abroad. He will be training for 15 days under the foreign coach Ralf Schumann in Suhl, Germany.

The Table Tennis star Archana Kamath has requested the Ministry to allow her to compete in the WTT Contender tournaments in Brazil, Kazakhstan and Oman. The Ministry has accepted the proposal and will allow the Table Tennis star to participate in the WTT Contender tournaments.