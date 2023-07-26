Who is Eli Dershwitz? Meet the fencer who made history at World Championships

Eli Dershwitz made history on July 25, 2023, at the World Fencing Championships in Milan, Italy, by becoming the first American man to win an individual world title in sabre. He is also now the second American man to win any individual world title in fencing.

Dershwitz, a 27-year-old left-handed fencer hailing from Sherborn, Massachusetts, exhibited exceptional speed, agility, and accuracy throughout the competition. Dominating his opponents from Italy, France, Korea, Hungary, Russia, and Georgia, he emerged victorious in six consecutive bouts.

In the final, Eli Dershwitz faced Sandro Bazadze of Georgia, the world no. 1, who had previously defeated the American in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championships.

However, Dershwitz proved unstoppable this time. Heh led from the beginning and ultimately secured a resounding 15-6 victory, earning his first gold medal in a major international event.

US Men's National Saber Fencing Coach Zoran Tulum (center) poses with US Olympic Saber fencers Eli Dershwitz (R) and Daryl Homer (L) [File Photo]

Dershwitz's triumph holds significant historical importance for American fencing. He follows in the footsteps of Peter Westbrook, who won an individual world title in foil in 1981, becoming the second American man to achieve such an honor.

Dershwitz's feat positions him as the first American man to win an individual world title in sabre, a discipline traditionally dominated by European and Asian countries.

This extraordinary accomplishment is the culmination of a decade-long journey that began during Dershwitz's teenage years. While studying history at Harvard University, he was a member of the varsity fencing team and excelled in sabre, winning two NCAA titles in 2017 and 2018.

Dershwitz has also proudly represented the United States at two Olympic Games: Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. In Rio, he finished 19th, and in Tokyo, he achieved a ninth-place finish while also participating in the team event.

Furthermore, he has secured four Pan American titles in sabre, as well as a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games. Throughout his career, he has competed in seven World Championships, earning a silver medal in 2018 and, most notably, a gold medal in 2023.

"Words cannot describe" - Eli Dershwitz expresses gratitude to fans and friends for their support

Dershwitz of the United States in action [File Photo]

Following his win in the World Fencing Championships, Eli Dershwitz took to his Instagram account to thank various.

In a post captioned "2023 Senior World Champion," Dershwitz expressed his immense gratitude for everyone who contributed to his success during his journey.

"Words can't describe how grateful and thankful I am for everyone who helped me along the way."

This message is another reminder of the amount of hard work that goes into making a champion.