Watch: Tokyo Olympics-bound fencer Bhavani Devi shares sneak peek into her workout routine

As the 2021 Tokyo Olympics inch closer, India's athletes are leaving no stone unturned to ensure they put their best foot forward at the mega event.

C A Bhavani Devi recently created history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The highly-skilled sabre fencer is now going all-out in her preparations for the flagship sporting event.

Also read: Bhavani Devi creates history by becoming first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games

In the midst of her full-throttle preparation, Devi shared a video of a grueling workout session on her official Instagram account. Watch it here:

As can be seen in the video, the Chennai-born fencer really sweats it out by doing kettlebell swings, resistance band training, and some high-intensity cardio.

Bhavani Devi is a role model for aspiring fencers in India

Bhavani Devi started playing the sport when she was just 11 years old, and she has had her fair share of struggles before finally making the cut for the Olympics.

Devi failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Initially heartbroken, the eight-time national champion soon started working towards the next Olympics with renewed zeal. She stopped putting undue pressure on herself and worked hard on her mental make-up.

The young fencer gained some much-needed confidence by winning a gold medal at the 2017 Women’s World Cup held in Iceland.

Life is all about choices we make and the chances we take.#thoughtoftheday pic.twitter.com/vPPugYhrYe — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) May 3, 2021

Bhavani's efforts paid rich dividends when she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the Asia/Oceanic Zone by the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method.

This feat grabbed a lot of eyeballs as fencing is not such a popular sport in the country as of now. But after Devi's achievement, the tide is set to turn and many youngsters may take up the sport.

The delayed Olympics have given Bhavani extra time to train and she is making full use of it to boost her fitness levels. Devi is currently training in Italy and will soon be heading to Tokyo.

There are high expectations from the Commonwealth Championships gold medallist. The possibilities are limitless for the rising star and it will be interesting to see how Devi fares on the biggest sporting stage.

Watch her in action on July 26, 2021 at the Women's individual sabre event.