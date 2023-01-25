2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will return to San Jose. The nation's figure skating national championships will be held in the Silicon Valley metropolis for the third time in 12 years and 27 years after its legendary 1996 staging. It'll take place from Thursday through Sunday (January 26 to January 29) at the SAP Center.

U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating



TV Schedule



Witnessing the best skaters in the country compete for the U.S. title



#ToyotaUSChamps Streaming ScheduleTV ScheduleWitnessing the best skaters in the country compete for the U.S. title Streaming Schedule ✅TV Schedule ✅Witnessing the best skaters in the country compete for the U.S. title ✅#ToyotaUSChamps https://t.co/13N5V4uj22

Where and when can I watch 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships?

Full Schedule

All timings are in Pacific Standard Time (PST) (GMT -8 hours).

Thursday, 26 January 2023

12:30 - Pairs short program

15:40 - Ice dance rhythm dance

18:10 - Women's short program

Friday, 27 January 2023

13:15 - Men's short program

16:45 - Women's free skate

Saturday, 28 January 2023

10:40 - Ice dance free dance

16:35 - Pairs free skate

Sunday, 29 January 2023

11:50 - Men's free skate

18:00 - Exhibition gala

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships - TV and live stream info

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be aired by NBC for American viewers on a number of its networks. The entire broadcast schedule is available here.

The rhythm dance, men's and women's short programs, and the couple's free skate can all be viewed in the USA by American fans.

U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating is done! Tune in tomorrow to see who takes it home Dayis done! Tune in tomorrow to see who takes it home #ToyotaUSChamps Day 1⃣ is done! Tune in tomorrow to see who takes it home #ToyotaUSChamps https://t.co/8h9N0gkoVh

The exhibition gala is scheduled to be telecast on NBC on February 5 at 13:00 local time. NBC will broadcast the women's free skating, free dancing, and men's free skating, and free dancing on its primary network.

The entire 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be shown live on NBC's Peacock streaming service. Details on overseas fans' access to broadcast TV and live streaming will be announced prior to the event.

Who were the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating champions?

Three of the four 2022 national champions won't return in 2023 to defend their title. Nathan Chen, the six-time defending men's champion, has retired, along with 2022 women's champion Mariah Bell and two-time pairs champions Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc.

Ice dancers Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell (both retired), as well as men's skater Vincent Zhou (who is not participating this season), and women's skater Alysa Liu, will also not be there.

But in San Jose, Evan Bates and Madison Chock want to win again. The pair has won three gold medals (in 2015, 2020, and 2022) together with six silvers and one bronze in 10 straight national championship appearances. They came in fourth place at the 2022 Summer Olympics in Beijing, trailing bronze medalists Donohue and Hubbell.

Who will be competing at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships?

Rudy Galindo, a local icon, won a notable championship in 1996, the same year Michelle Kwan won the first of her legendary nine victories.

U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating



Read more



usfigureskatingfanzone.com/news/2023/1/23… Over 120 junior and senior qualifiers are heading to San Jose, California to compete at the 2023 #ToyotaUSChamps taking place from Jan 23-29.Read more Over 120 junior and senior qualifiers are heading to San Jose, California to compete at the 2023 #ToyotaUSChamps taking place from Jan 23-29. Read more ⬇️usfigureskatingfanzone.com/news/2023/1/23…

Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito, both teenagers, are favorites in the singles event. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and reigning world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are favorites in the pairs and ice dance respectively.

Here's a complete list of the competitors in each event along with their qualifications:

Women’s

Alexa Gasparotto (senior sectionals)

Amber Glenn (bye)

Audrey Shin (bye)

Ava Ziegler (senior sectionals)

Bradie Tennell (bye)

Clare Seo (bye)

Elsa Cheng (senior sectionals)

Gabriella Izzo (bye)

Gracie Gold (bye)

Hanna Harrell (senior sectionals)

Isabeau Levito (bye)

Josephine Lee (senior sectionals)

Lindsay Thorngren (bye)

Lindsay Wang (senior sectionals)

Michelle Lee (senior sectionals)

Sonja Hilmer (senior sectionals)

Starr Andrews (bye)

Ting Cui (senior sectionals)

Men’s

Andrew Torgashev (senior sectionals)

Camden Pulkinen (bye)

Daniel Martynov (senior sectionals)

Dinh Tran (bye)

Goku Endo (senior sectionals)

Ilia Malinin (bye)

Jason Brown (bye)

Jimmy Ma (bye)

Joonsoo Kim (senior sectionals)

Joseph Klein (senior sectionals)

Liam Kapeikis (bye)

Matthew Nielsen (senior sectionals)

Maxim Naumov (senior sectionals)

Mitchell Friess (senior sectionals)

Samuel Mindra (senior sectionals)

Tomoki Hiwatashi (bye)

Will Annis (bye)

Yaroslav Paniot (senior sectionals)

Poll : 0 votes