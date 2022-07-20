Figure Skating: 27-year-old Japanese great Hanyu Yuzuru announces retirement from competition, will turn professional

Legendary Japanese figure skater Hanyu Yuzuru announced his retirement from the competition, marking the end of his illustrious career. Hanyu made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday (July 19).

The 27-year-old further added that while he was stepping back from the competition, he would continue his career as a professional athlete.

Hanyu bowed down with gratitude several times during the press conference and said:

"I have decided to go into professional figure skating. I'm not sad at all. There's no sadness. And I want to keep working. But I'm no longer confined to the realm of competition anymore. I think I can take figure skating to different places in different ways now."

He added:

"Please continue to watch me fight."

The Olympic Games @Olympics



#羽生結弦 Following the announcement of his retirement from competitive figure skating, Hanyu Yuzuru speaks about the impact of the Olympic Games on his glittering career. 🥇🥇 Following the announcement of his retirement from competitive figure skating, Hanyu Yuzuru speaks about the impact of the Olympic Games on his glittering career. 🥇🥇#羽生結弦 https://t.co/FuwlMKP8mY

Hanyu opted out of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in France due to an ankle injury. The Japan Skating Federation made the announcement in March. The right ankle joint injury continued to trouble Yuzuru, forcing him to withdraw from another major figure skating tournament earlier this year.

Ankle injury cost Hanyu Yuzuru his third Winter Olympic medal

The two-time Olympic champion, who won gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, was the overwhelming favorite to win gold but couldn't get on the podium at the recently-concluded Beijing Olympics.

He sustained a right ankle injury while practicing a jump during a practice session at the Winter Olympics, which was perhaps the reason for the Japanese figure skater's fourth-place finish.

The Olympic Games @Olympics



Thank you, Hanyu Yuzuru.



＃羽生結弦 Double Olympic champion. Double world champion. A legend of the sport.Thank you, Hanyu Yuzuru.＃羽生結弦 Double Olympic champion. Double world champion. A legend of the sport.Thank you, Hanyu Yuzuru. ❤️＃羽生結弦 https://t.co/6kOVULBcaJ

Yuzuru's last moments on the Beijing ice were harrowing to watch. Due to ankle injury concerns, Hanyu Yuzuru tumbled twice at the start of his free program, which left him playing catch-up. It later became evident that Yuzuru, who was struggling with physical pain, competed at the mega-event with the help of painkillers.

The ankle has been a cause of concern for Yuzuru, who suffered injuries in 2017 and 2018 as well, and the reason he missed several competitions on both occasions.

Although it wasn't easy for Hanyu Yuzuru to work past injury to live up to the high expectations he set for Beijing, he could move forward knowing he did not shy away from any obstacles.

