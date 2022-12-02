Create

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Schedule, dates, venue, how to watch and more

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022 (Image via ISU)

The figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022 is scheduled for December 8-11 at the Italian Ice Sports Federation in Turin, Italy.

The championship will be concurrently planned with the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final. Athletes around the globe will compete to clinch the trophy for disciples, including men's singles, women's singles, pair skating, and ice dancing.

🇨🇿 Kateřina Mrázková and her elder brother Daniel Mrázek won both stages of the #JGPFigure in which they took part (Ostrava and Egna),recording a best total score of 176.26 points in Czech Republic for the Ice Dance category. They seem to be the couple to beat in the final event. https://t.co/RmCN3lX243

The figure Skating Grand Prix was last held in 2019 in Turin. However, it was on hiatus because of the global pandemic but finally returned with thrilling competitions this year.

Peacock will cover live streaming of the championship while the taped coverage will be telecast on E! and NBC.

📋 The Men who will take part at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022 ⛸️Daniel Grassl 🇮🇹Ilia Malinin 🇺🇸Kao Miura 🇯🇵Shun Sato 🇯🇵Shoma Uno 🇯🇵Sōta Yamamoto 🇯🇵#FigureSkating #GPFinal22 #GPFTurin2022 #GPFigure https://t.co/1stwlYFZXO

It is important to note that the skating championships started in October 2022 and will now take over the entire season until April 2023. During this time, all the major championships will be held at the scheduled time.

The season begins with Skate America and will conclude with the World Championships scheduled for March and April of next year.

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Schedule, dates, and venue

December 8: Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022 (Torino)

  • Time: 1:15-2:15 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Network: Peacock
  • Events: Junior program, Junior pairs, Junior women, Opening ceremony, Senior pairs, and Senior men

December 9: Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022 (Torino)

  • Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 1:45-2:45 p.m., 3-4 p.m.
  • Network: Peacock
  • Events: Junior dance, Junior women, Free skating, Senior pairs, Free skating, Senior dance, and Senior Women

December 10: Grand Prix Final (Torino)

  • Time: 7:30-8:30 a.m., 1:40-2:40 p.m, and 3-4 p.m
  • Network: Peacock
  • Events: Senior men, Junior pairs, Junior men, Junior dance, Senior dance, and Senior Women

December 10: Grand Prix Final (Torino)

  • Time: 6:30-7:30 a.m., 7:30-8:30 a.m., and 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Network: E! (taped coverage)
  • Events: Senior men, Junior pairs, Junior men, Junior dance, Senior dance, and Senior Women

December 11: Grand Prix Final (Torino)

  • Time: 3:30-6 p.m.
  • Network: NBC (taped coverage)
  • Event: Exhibition gala

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Senior-level qualifiers

📋 The Women who will take part at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022.⛸️Loena Hendrickx 🇧🇪Yelim Kim 🇰🇷Isabeau Levito 🇺🇸Mai Mihara 🇯🇵Kaori Sakamoto 🇯🇵Rinka Watanabe 🇯🇵#FigureSkating #GPFinal22 #GPFTurin2022 #GPFigure https://t.co/POpcSwugEG

Men

  • Ilia Malinin
  • Shoma Uno
  • Kao Miura
  • Sōta Yamamoto
  • Daniel Grassl
  • Shun Sato

Women

  • Mihara Mai
  • Loena Hendrickx
  • Kaori Sakamoto
  • Kim Ye-lim
  • Isabeau Levito
  • Rinka Watanabe

Pairs

  • Riku Miura / Ryuichi Kihara
  • Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier
  • Deanna Stellato-Dudek / Maxime Deschamps
  • Emily Chan / Spencer Akira Howe
  • Rebecca Ghilardi / Filippo Ambrosini
  • Sara Conti / Niccolò Macii

Ice dance

  • Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier
  • Charlène Guignard / Marco Fabbri
  • Laurence Fournier Beaudry / Nikolaj Sørensen
  • Madison Chock / Evan Bates
  • Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson
  • Kaitlin Hawayek / Jean-Luc Baker

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Junior-level qualifiers

Baram and Tioumentsev will try their best to stand on the top of the podium at the #JGPFinal. The American couple have registered the best total score (171.36 points) in the Junior Pairs category at the #JGPFigure. Can they replicate their performance at the final event❓ https://t.co/WRioijyLx5

Men

  • Lucas Broussard
  • Nikolaj Memola
  • Shunsuke Nakamura
  • Takeru Amine Kataise
  • Nozomu Yoshioka
  • Robert Yampolsky

Women

  • Mao Shimada
  • Hana Yoshida
  • Shin Ji-a
  • Ami Nakai
  • Kim Chae-yeon
  • Kwon Min-sol

Pairs

  • Anastasia Golubeva / Hektor Giotopoulos Moore
  • Cayla Smith / Andy Deng
  • Sophia Baram / Daniel Tioumentsev
  • Violetta Sierova / Ivan Khobta
  • Ava Rae Kemp / Yohnatan Elizarov
  • Chloe Panetta / Kieran Thrasher

Ice dance

  • Kateřina Mrázková / Daniel Mrázek
  • Nadiia Bashynska / Peter Beaumont
  • Hannah Lim / Ye Quan
  • Darya Grimm / Michail Savitskiy
  • Phebe Bekker / James Hernandez
  • Célina Fradji / Jean-Hans Fourneaux

Quick Links

