Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Schedule, dates, venue, how to watch and more

The figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022 is scheduled for December 8-11 at the Italian Ice Sports Federation in Turin, Italy.

The championship will be concurrently planned with the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final. Athletes around the globe will compete to clinch the trophy for disciples, including men's singles, women's singles, pair skating, and ice dancing.

The figure Skating Grand Prix was last held in 2019 in Turin. However, it was on hiatus because of the global pandemic but finally returned with thrilling competitions this year.

Peacock will cover live streaming of the championship while the taped coverage will be telecast on E! and NBC.

It is important to note that the skating championships started in October 2022 and will now take over the entire season until April 2023. During this time, all the major championships will be held at the scheduled time.

The season begins with Skate America and will conclude with the World Championships scheduled for March and April of next year.

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Schedule, dates, and venue

December 8: Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022 (Torino)

Time: 1:15-2:15 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Network: Peacock

Events: Junior program, Junior pairs, Junior women, Opening ceremony, Senior pairs, and Senior men

December 9: Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022 (Torino)

Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 1:45-2:45 p.m., 3-4 p.m.

Network: Peacock

Events: Junior dance, Junior women, Free skating, Senior pairs, Free skating, Senior dance, and Senior Women

December 10: Grand Prix Final (Torino)

Time: 7:30-8:30 a.m., 1:40-2:40 p.m, and 3-4 p.m

Network: Peacock

Events: Senior men, Junior pairs, Junior men, Junior dance, Senior dance, and Senior Women

December 10: Grand Prix Final (Torino)

Time: 6:30-7:30 a.m., 7:30-8:30 a.m., and 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Network: E! (taped coverage)

Events: Senior men, Junior pairs, Junior men, Junior dance, Senior dance, and Senior Women

December 11: Grand Prix Final (Torino)

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Network: NBC (taped coverage)

Event: Exhibition gala

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Senior-level qualifiers

Men

Ilia Malinin

Shoma Uno

Kao Miura

Sōta Yamamoto

Daniel Grassl

Shun Sato

Women

Mihara Mai

Loena Hendrickx

Kaori Sakamoto

Kim Ye-lim

Isabeau Levito

Rinka Watanabe

Pairs

Riku Miura / Ryuichi Kihara

Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier

Deanna Stellato-Dudek / Maxime Deschamps

Emily Chan / Spencer Akira Howe

Rebecca Ghilardi / Filippo Ambrosini

Sara Conti / Niccolò Macii

Ice dance

Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier

Charlène Guignard / Marco Fabbri

Laurence Fournier Beaudry / Nikolaj Sørensen

Madison Chock / Evan Bates

Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson

Kaitlin Hawayek / Jean-Luc Baker

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 2022: Junior-level qualifiers

Men

Lucas Broussard

Nikolaj Memola

Shunsuke Nakamura

Takeru Amine Kataise

Nozomu Yoshioka

Robert Yampolsky

Women

Mao Shimada

Hana Yoshida

Shin Ji-a

Ami Nakai

Kim Chae-yeon

Kwon Min-sol

Pairs

Anastasia Golubeva / Hektor Giotopoulos Moore

Cayla Smith / Andy Deng

Sophia Baram / Daniel Tioumentsev

Violetta Sierova / Ivan Khobta

Ava Rae Kemp / Yohnatan Elizarov

Chloe Panetta / Kieran Thrasher

Ice dance

Kateřina Mrázková / Daniel Mrázek

Nadiia Bashynska / Peter Beaumont

Hannah Lim / Ye Quan

Darya Grimm / Michail Savitskiy

Phebe Bekker / James Hernandez

Célina Fradji / Jean-Hans Fourneaux

