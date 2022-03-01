Hanyu Yuzuru to miss World Figure Skating Championships due to ankle injury

Two-time Olympic champion and ace Japanese figure skater Hanyu Yuzuru has opted out of the upcoming ISU World Figure Skating Championships in France. The Japan Skating Federation made the announcement on March 1.

Unfortunately, a right ankle joint injury continues to trouble Yuzuru, forcing him to withdraw from another major figure skating tournament. However, Miura Kao will replace Yuzuru in Montpellier.

The 2022 World Figure Skating Championships are scheduled to take place from March 21 to 27.

The Japan Skating Federation on Tuesday in a statement said:

"(Hanyu's) sprain of the right ankle joint injured at the Beijing Olympics has not been completely healed."

Ankle injury cost Hanyu Yuzuru his third Winter Olympic medal

The two-time Olympic champion, who won gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, was the overwhelming favorite to win gold, couldn't even get on the podium at the recently-concluded Beijing Olympics

He sustained a right ankle injury while practicing a jump during a practice session at the Winter Olympics, which was perhaps the reason for the Japanese figure skater's fourth-place finish.

Yuzuru's last moments on the Beijing ice was harrowing to watch. Due to ankle injury concerns, Hanyu Yuzuru tumbled twice at the start of his free program and left him playing a game of catch-up. It later became evident that Yuzuru who was struggling with physical pain, competed at the mega-event with the help of painkillers.

The ankle has been a cause of concern for Yuzuru, who suffered injuries in 2017 and 2018 as well, and the reason he missed several competitions on both occasions. He skated in 2019 with the help of painkillers.

Although it wasn't easy for Hanyu Yuzuru to work past injury to live up to the high expectations he set for Beijing, he can move forward knowing he did not shy away from any obstacles.

