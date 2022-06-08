ISU to increase figure skating minimum competition age to 17 following Kamila Valieva's doping scandal at 2022 Winter Games

The International Skating Union (ISU) has decided to increase the minimum age for figure skaters from 15 years to 17 years with an aim to protect skaters' "physical and mental health, and emotional well-being".

The decision was made after contemplating the entire Kamila Valieva drug test debacle, which took an enormous toll on the 15-year-old.

It was a perturbing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics experience for ROC's figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva after failing a drug test. She tested positive for trimetazidine. It is a metabolic agent prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo, which also boosts endurance.

ISU announced that the age crieteria will gradually increase for senior competitions from 15 to 17. The decision, taken after a vote at the 58th Congress in Phuket. The minimum age will be 16 for the 2023-24 season and 17 from 2024-25.

ISU president Jan Dijkema termed it a "historic decision" after as many as 100 countries backed the decision while 16 opposed.

Ben Steiner @BenSteiner00 BREAKING: The ISU will gradually raise the minimum age for senior figure skating competitions to 17 from 15.



The decision comes after Russia’s Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance while at Beijing 2022, when she was 15. Valieva is now 16. BREAKING: The ISU will gradually raise the minimum age for senior figure skating competitions to 17 from 15.The decision comes after Russia’s Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance while at Beijing 2022, when she was 15. Valieva is now 16. https://t.co/stjpsqbjnc

Kamila Valieva's drug scandal explained:

It was all historic for Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics until her drug test results were confirmed on February 8, 2022.

A few days prior to the entire outrage, Valieva and the ROC team won gold medals on February 5. The 15-year-old phenomenon scripted history in Beijing after she pulled off two quadruple jumps during a free skate team event.

Although Valieva was allowed to compete despite the positive report, the entire drug scandal took an enormous toll on her. CAS declined to impose a provisional suspension on Valieva, keeping in mind her minor status.

The GIST USA @thegistusa The figure skating minimum age limit has been raised



No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the doping controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva, at this year's Beijing Games The figure skating minimum age limit has been raisedNo 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the doping controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva, at this year's Beijing Games

It was agonizing to witness Valieva's breakdown as the entire world saw her crumbling during her individual free skate event.

Valieva, who was an overwhelming favorite to win gold, could only manage a fourth-place finish after struggling to stay upright. Just a few minutes into her performance, her dreams shattered as she failed again.

Nothing seemed to work in the 15-year-old's favor. Unstable landings and sloppy turns were among other things that fell apart for the skater as she ended up straddled on the ice by the end, failing to finish up on the podium.

Also read: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test at 2022 Winter Olympics

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far