Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to return to competition after Beijing Winter Olympics doping controversy

It will be a big relief for 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva as she is all set to return to compete at the 2022 Channel One Cup later this week in Saransk, Russia.

The tournament will feature two teams of skaters from across the country competing in men's and women's singles events, as well as pairs and ice dancing. The figure skating event is scheduled to take place between March 25-27.

Figure skating prodigy Valieva will be eager to put her 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics experience behind her. The 15-year-old tested positive for trimetazidine on December 25, 2021. Trimetazidine is a metabolic agent prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo, which also boosts endurance.

Although Valieva was allowed to compete despite the positive report, the entire drug scandal took an enormous toll on her. CAS declined to impose a provisional suspension on Valieva, keeping in mind her minor status.

Valieva returned to Russia where she continued to train with Eteri Tutberidze. Retired Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva recently uploaded some videos in which Valieva can be seen landing a difficult quadruple salchow.

The competition is a Russian-only event organised to clash with the World Championships.



2022 Channel One Cup: List of participants

Jumping Festival

Women

Anna Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Maiia Khromykh, Sofia Samodelkina, Sofia Akatieva, Adelia Petrosyan, Veronika Zhilina

Men

Mikhail Kolyada, Evgeni Semenenko, Mark Kondratiuk, Andrei Mozalev, Alexander Samarin, Makar Ignatov

Pairs

Tarasova/Morozov, Mishina/Galliamov, Pavliuchenko/Khodykin, Boikova/Kozlovski

The figure skaters will be divided into two teams. Each skater will perform a solo jump, a combo and a combo of five jumps. Pairs will perform twists and throws. The competition will be scored according to the ISU system by professional judges.

Team Competition

Women

Anna Shcherbakova (captain), Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Maiia Khromykh, Sofia Samodelkina, Adelia Petrosian

Men

Mark Kondratiuk (captain), Mikhail Kolyada, Evgeni Semenenko, Andrei Mozalev, Alexander Samarin, Makar Ignatov

Pairs

Tarasova/Morozov, Mishina/Galliamov, Pavliuchenko/Khodykin, Boikova/Kozlovski

Ice Dance

Sinitsina/Katsalapov and Stepanova/Bukin

