Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will continue to compete at Beijing Winter Olympics

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after being given a green signal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in connection with the drug scandal.

Valieva is now eligible to compete for a second gold medal at the Winter Olympics despite failing a drug test. She is one of the youngest athletes ever to test positive for doping at the Olympics.

Christine Brennan @cbrennansports CAS decision: Kamila Valieva is allowed to compete. What a dark day this is for the fight against doping in sports. CAS decision: Kamila Valieva is allowed to compete. What a dark day this is for the fight against doping in sports.

The 15-year-old tested positive for trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo, on December 25, 2021.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled a provisional suspension for Valieva, who is one of the favorites in the fray for women’s individual gold medals.

Earlier, Valieva and the ROC team won gold medals on February 5 at the Beijing Winter Games. The 15-year-old phenomenon also scripted history in Beijing after she pulled off two quadruple jumps. The Russian figure skater finished the event maintaining a gap of over 15 points against the other skaters.

Linda Ge @lindazge #figureskating Kamila Valieva will be allowed to skate in the individual women's event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December. Wow wow wow. #Beijing2022 Kamila Valieva will be allowed to skate in the individual women's event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December. Wow wow wow. #Beijing2022 #figureskating https://t.co/3kt5GmjL7Z

Other nations and officials speak about Kamila Valieva testing positive for banned substance

Earlier, U.S. anti-doping chief Travis Tygart reacted to the issue. He further added that the 2022 Winter Olympics will be the sixth consecutive Olympic Games, where Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public. He said:

"The testing delay that allowed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete at the Olympics was "absolutely inexcusable" and "a catastrophic failure of the system that is so egregious, it almost seems intentional. Unfortunately, either way, for the sixth-consecutive Olympic Games, Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public."

Meanwhile, the International Skating Union (ISU) have also reacted to CAS's ruling on Valieva's provisional suspension.

"The International Skating Union (ISU) duly noted and will respect the ruling namely that the provisional suspension of Ms. Valieva remains lifted."

ITA added:

"ITA acknowledges decision of CAS to uphold RUSADA’s decision to lift the provisional suspension of figure skater Kamila Valieva."

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Winter Olympics 2022: Doping scandal haunts Russia again, figure skater tests positive for banned substance

Edited by Ritwik Kumar