Who is Alexandra Paul? Know all about Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in car crash at the age of 31

Alexandra Paul was a Canadian skater born in Toronto, Canada, on Septmber 16, 1991. She took part in the Winter Olympic Games back in 2014 in Sochi and finished in the 18th spot in the ice dance competition with her partner, Mitchell Islam.

Apart from her representation at the Sochi Olympics, Paul finished 10th at the World Championships in 2014. She also bagged a silver medal at the Junior World Championships in 2010.

Alexandra and her partner, Islam, also won multiple medals at the international level and went on to claim three Canadian Championship medals. In 2016, two years after her Olympic participation, she retired from skating.

After hanging her boots skating, Paul got a law degree and became a practicing attorney. In 2021, Paul and Islam tied the knot and in 2022, the couple gave birth to their son, Charles. Islam plies his trade as a skating coach.

The 31-year-old athlete passed away in a multi-car crash on Tuesday, August 22, while his toddler was still inside the car. The Canadian media reported the news surrounding the former Olympian.

As per the local police, the incident took place in Melancthon Township, a rural area 70 miles north of Ontario. Three other people were also involved in the crash.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” Skate Canada was quoted in a statement earlier this week.

"A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating," the statement added.

After Paul breathed her last, eminent personalities dropped in condolences for Paul's family.

Alexandra Paul's son was miraculously saved after brutal car crash

According to the reports, a truck lost control and rammed into seven vehicles, going down through a construction zone.

Alexandra was driving one of the seven cars with her son. While Paul couldn't survive the accident, her child, quite miraculously, came out unharmed.

The former Olympian died on the spot, after which her son was taken to a nearby hospital on an immediate basis. The child did not suffer major injuries. As of now, no charges have been brought against the truck driver.

Skate Canada also lauded Paul for being a role model for youngsters and showing humbleness and humility throughout her illustrious career.