Everton v Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th Feb 2020

Crystal Palace v Everton FC - Premier League

Everton host Crystal Palace in the Premier League as 2 sides who are sitting comfortably mid-table prepare to go head to head. 3 points and 5 positions separate Carlo Ancelotti's side from the Eagles and the game promises to be a hard-fought contest.

Everton v Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League as they aim to overcome their torrid run of form that has seen them slide down the league standings. With no wins in their last 5 Premier League games, the Eagles have dropped to 14th position and will look to record a famous victory in Merseyside, as Ancelotti aims to consolidate Everton's position in the top half.

All eyes will be on Wilfried Zaha, who came close to securing a stunning switch to Everton in the summer. The Ivorian winger was former Everton manager Marco Silva's top target but the move failed to come to fruition, as Palace stood firm on their valuation, while Everton refused to cede to the London club's demands.

Everton v Crystal Palace Head to Head

5 of the last 10 games involving Everton in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In that same period, only 2 of Crystal Palace's 10 games have yielded more than 2.5 goals.

The Eagles' run of no clean sheets in their last 9 Premier League games is the longest run without registering a shutout in the top flight currently. However, Roy Hodgson's side have conceded more than once in only 2 games in that period.

No team has scored fewer league goals than Crystal Palace (22) this season. Additionally, the Eagles have won just 1 of their last 10 Premier League games (D6 L3). Conversely, 4 of Crystal Palace's 5 victories against Everton have come at Goodison Park, with their last victory in the venue dating back to September 2014.

Only Liverpool (30) have won more points in the Premier League since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva at Everton (19). 6 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have ended in draws, with Everton winning the remaining 4 games.

Everton v Crystal Palace Prediction

Everton are unbeaten against Crystal Palace in 10 Premier League encounters, since losing to the Eagles at Goodison Park in September 2014. With Hodgson's side in a torrid run of form and Everton showing signs of progress under Ancelotti, the trend looks set to continue, as the Toffees head into the game as the favourites.

Crystal Palace have struggled in both ends of the pitch this season, as their lack of clean sheets recently has added to their woes in front of goal. However, the Eagles have the 9th best defensive record in the league and have lost just 4 times in their travels this season, a stat that makes for encouraging reading.

The Toffees should emerge victories and continue their rich vein of form under Ancelotti, with Palace's slide down the Premier League standings set to continue.

Everton v Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Everton have been consistent at Goodison Park this season and should pick up all 3 points on the day. Only Liverpool (13), Leicester City, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur (all 8) have registered more victories at home than the Toffees in the current campaign, a stat that makes for impressive reading considering their inconsistencies.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the star man under Ancelotti and the Englishman is set to lead from the front again. Fancy him to get on the scoresheet, as he's done so numerous times in the Italian manager's short but eventful stint at Goodison Park so far.

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/under 2.5 goals: Under 2.5