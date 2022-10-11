Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 11 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Houston Astros will host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday (October 11) in Game 1 of the ALDS MLB playoffs.

The Astros lineup will be fresh after five days of rest during the Wild Card round. The Mariners don't have the same luxury, as they had to battle their way through the Blue Jays to get here. Rookie of the year favorite Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners will need to bring all the energy they can find to the ALDS.

The Mariners used eight pitchers to piece together nine innings after starter Robbie Ray could only go three while allowing four runs. The bullpen had to carry a heavy workload on Saturday, but a two-day rest is all they can afford.

It looks like Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Mariners. Gilbert brings a 13-6 record and and ERA of 3.20. With a strong 8-1 record on the road this season, he has faced Houston four times for 25 innings. He has allowed seven runs in those four outtings, so he hasn't proven to be Houston's kryptonite.

The Astros, meanwhile, will look to ace veteran pitcher Justin Verlander. Verlander has managed an incredible season with a 18-4 record and the best ERA in baseball at 1.75. He has seen the Mariners six times this season, winning five.

He has averaged one of his worst ERA's by a team against the Mariners but is still a sub 2.5. At home in Houston, Verlander has a 10-1 record and a 1.64 ERA this season. The Astros are 55-26 at Minute Maid Park this season and finished 12-7 against the Mariners. If there's anything to be optimistic about for Seattle in Game 1, they'll have to work hard to find it.

On offense, the Astros are led by DH Yordan Alvarez. He has put up an average of .306 and hammered 37 home runs this season. The offensive production from the Astros has been off the charts, and Seattle will need everybody to contribute if they want to keep up and try to win three games.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez has been the guy on offense for Seattle, managing an average of .236 with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs. Game 1 will likely be a pitching duel, making every base runner that much more important.

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 11; 3:37 pm EST

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Houston Astros -1.5 (+100) +190 Over 7 (+102) Seattle Mariners +1.5 (-120) -230 Under 7 (-124)

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

Don't expect a heavy offensive shootout in Game 1; instead look for the duel to be between the pitchers out of the gate.

The Houston Astros should take Game 1, riding a shutout Verlander performance. Stay away from the over this game. Take advantage of the plus money on Houston to cover, and count on Houston to bring in some runs.

Prediction: Astros -1.5 (+100), Verlander 6+ strikeouts (-186)

