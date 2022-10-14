Iowa State Cyclones vs No. 22 Texas Longhorns Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 15 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns (4-2) will host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday (October 15) in a Big 12 matchup in the NCAA.

Texas has managed a winning record (2-1) in conference play so far, but the Cyclones are winless in their three conference matchups. The Longhorns got away with an easy one last week, beating Oklahoma, who were without their starting quarterback. The Cyclones, meanwhile, lost a low scoring affair (10-9) to #20 Kansas State.

This is an important, must-win game for both teams.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Longhorns Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Iowa State Cyclones +15.5 (-105) +530 Over 48.5 (-110) Texas Longhorns -15.5 (-115) -780 Under 48.5 (-110)

Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Longhorns Match Details

Fixture: Iowa State @ Texas

Date and Time: Saturday, October 15; 12:00 pm EST

Venue: Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Longhorns Key Stats

The Iowa State Cyclones are winless in the Big 12 so far, but have lost those three games by a combined total of 11 points.

Two of those opponents were ranked at the time, while the third loss was to Kansas, who is now ranked. The competition has been very respectable, and the the scores even more so; they just haven't been able to take the next step to get the result.

Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State QB, has thrown a respectable 1,500+ yards and 11 touchdowns, but the six interceptions could have been the difference. The Texas defense only allows 17.8 PPG, but they had a 49-0 shutout last week.

The Texas Longhorns put more of a workload into establishing a ground game than air attack, giving a heavy workload to veteran RB Bijan Robinson. With 110 carries, 650 yards and ten touchdowns in serious production, Iowa will be in for a test from Robinson.

The Cyclones give up an average of 126 rushing yards a game, so expect a great day for Robinson while he helps open up passing options for QB Hudson Card. He only has 923 passing yards this season, so he's looking for a big day while they have a lot of eyes on his team on Saturday.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Longhorns Betting Prediction

The Cyclones are capable of holding similar quality offenses to low scoring games and are capable of keeping pace on offense.

Don't expect a ton of points, but Texas should eventually get the result after a tough fought game. The Cyclones keep it within 16 points and cover the spread, but Texas should prove a point on Saturday.

Prediction: Iowa State +15.5 (-105), Bijan Robinson TD (-320)

