17-year-old Indian defender Amarjeet Mishra joins Portuguese club

Amarjeet was part of Indian U17 team that visited Portugal prior to the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Amarjeet Mishra at Benfica with the India U17 team

Sociedade União 1º Dezembro, a third division Portuguese club, confirmed the signing of 17-year-old talented Indian defender Amarjeet Mishra. The club made the announcement through a Facebook post.

Amarjeet hails from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh and is another product of the prestigious Minerva Academy that had contributed many players to India's FIFA U17 World Cup squad. Although Amarjeet was not included in the World Cup squad, he had played for the India U17 team and participated in practice matches helping the Colts prepare for the World Cup. He made six appearances for the U17 Indian national team.

India U17 team visited Portugal and trained there for six weeks as a part of their preparation for the FIFA U17 World Cup. Amarjeet was a part of this training and managed to gain the attention of the club during this visit.

The defender can play both at right and left ends of the defensive line. Amarjeet reckons that the 1º Dezembro U19 coach Francisco Guimarães can help him improve his technical and tactical aspects of the game, and dreams to become a professional player in Europe.

1º Dezembro ex-first-team coach Hugo Martins and 1º Dezembro’s current Academy Coordinator, Andre Gomes, who was working with the Indian U17 squad earlier this year individually suggested the player to the club after the club had scouted the player. and the club president Francisco Gomes said: "This means we are confident that Amar will be a quality addition to the current squad". He added that adding international players was a strategy to develop the clubs U17 and U19 teams and produce players who are capable of playing in Portuguese National League, and Amarjeet is now a part of it.

Amarjeet joined the club on October 1st and is adapting well to his new life in Portugal. The post says he has settled well in his new home and is enjoying every moment with his club.