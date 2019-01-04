2018-19 BDFA Super Division: South United FC battle out a 1-1 draw against MEG & C

Rizwan Ali of South United FC competes for the ball against MEG

03 January 2019, Bengaluru: It was a game that South United FC started well but squandered control of to MEG’s well drilled performance.

Their bright start in the game meant that South United FC had MEG on the backfoot early on with most of the play flowing through their forward Rizwan Ali. It was fitting that the opening goal of the game came from him in the 21st minute. Some fine work from the striker made sure that South United FC had the lead nice and early.

South United FC's goalscorer Riswanali celebrates his goal

They continued to attack for the most part of the first half but found it difficult to put away the chances they were creating. The only real chances that fell MEG’s way came towards the end of the first half as they started to capitalise on some poor giveaways from SUFC. They made the best of those chances in added time at the end of the first half as Hemanth put away his shot to equalise for MEG.

The second half saw some tables turning in the favour of MEG’s attack. Though, not threatening on every attack, their direct play saw South United struggling for a response. Whereas they had been clinical in the last few minutes of the first half, MEG were struggling to get on the end of their chances and finish them off.

South United’s fightback came midway through the first half and they were unlucky not to take the lead when they were on top, but MEG were quick to suppress any attack that was thrown at them. The game was on a knife’s edge for the last few minutes but the cagey nature of the game meant that neither team risked it all to get the three points.

