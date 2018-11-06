2018-19 BDFA Super Division: South United FC smash 3 goals to overpower Bangalore Eagles

Aaron won the penalty to cap off the 3-0 victory

South United FC came out on top against a Bangalore Eagles side that threatened to create all game but couldn’t find their groove. They put the ghosts of their 3-0 defeat in their previous game to rest with a performance that saw them completely in control.

After a cagey first 10 minutes, South United FC started gaining some ground in the game. They began to threaten through Rizwan Ali and Aaron on the wings. In the 14th minute, Aaron found Rizwan in the box with a looping cross which took the attacker slightly wider than he would have hoped, but he cut back in and skipped past a challenge before making some space for himself to register the first goal of the game.

Rizwan Ali scores the opening goal

The goal gave SUFC impetus which saw them register two more great chances in the 5 minutes following the first strike. The Eagles were able to regain some semblance of control following that patch of chaos as they slowed the game down.

The boys clad in orange played with more confidence after the first goal but saw the play disrupted often by some poor challenged from Eagles.

The second half saw a similar pattern as the first 10 minutes of the game as both teams struggled to get a hold of the game. A 56th minute stunner from Nidhin woke the stadium as he found himself in the opposition box on the right and smashed one home from the outside of his right boot. The strike left everyone including the Eagles goalkeeper befuddled as to how the strike had ended up in the goal.

The second goal for South United FC saw the Bangalore Eagles try and find some more incisiveness in their attack and they started to threaten through some long range shots and crosses cut back from the touchline. It drew some breath-taking saves from the SUFC custodian Jayanth.

Mani had a stellar game for South United FC in midfield

The home side put the outcome of the game to bed in the 85th minute as Aaron was played through on goals and he was brought down as he tried to skip past the keeper. Shinu put away the resulting penalty with a low hard finish to the goalkeeper’s right.

Some solid defending and more commanding work from Jayanth in goal ensure that South United FC finished with a clean sheet.

Brief Scores: South United FC (Rizwan Ali 14’; Nidhin 56’; Shinu [Penalty] 85’) 3-0 Bangalore Eagles