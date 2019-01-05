2018-19 BDFA Super Division: Student Union register late 2-1 victory over South United FC

Sooraj of South United FC

04 January 2019, Bengaluru: In a game that was largely controlled by South United FC, Student Union found a way to bag all 3 points on the back of a great 20 minutes of play at the end of the game.

The first half saw both teams aggressively trying to win the ball at every occasion and push forward, though, South United FC were more successful of the two in making headway towards Student Union’s goal. SUFC pushed the Student Union defence back early on, finding pockets to attack through the wing and putting in some great crosses initially.

The breakthrough came early for the lads in orange as they found the first goal in the 14th minute through Krishan. It came seemingly at the right moment for South United, who had missed a couple of decent chances early on.

They pressed on forward after the goal, but Student Union were able to keep most of their attacks at bay. They ensured that they stayed in the game and didn’t let South United overrun them early on.

Krishan of South United FC

The prudence in game management paid off later on as the second half saw Student Union make their own push forward. Their earlier efforts were a bit wayward, but their play got progressively better as the half wore on. At the 74-minute mark, Sudeer found a clear shot on goal and took it well to equalise for his side.

That spiced the game up and set it up well for the last 15 minutes which saw both teams shape up well to attack. Neither of them could find the back of the net despite coming close.

Just when it seemed like it was going to be another draw, Sudeer found the back of the net in the 4th minute of added time to seal the victory for Student Union and leaving no time for South United FC to respond.

